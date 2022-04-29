Gilbert looking for input on town's Northwest corridor

Businesses near an SRP lithium battery storage facility are being asked to evacuate April 21 due to smoke that has been coming out from the building for several days. The smoke began Monday morning, said Matt Burdick, city of Chandler communications director. Fire crews were not planning on sending anyone inside of the building April 21, but they are taking measures to try and reduce the hazard and potential gasses building up inside.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO