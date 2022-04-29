ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert looking for input on town's Northwest corridor

By Tom Blodgett
 2 days ago
The town of Gilbert is seeking feedback from on the town’s Northwest Employment Corridor, which the town has been working to revitalize. The area is...

Gilbert looking for 3 people to serve on Veterans Advisory Board

The town of Gilbert’s Veterans Advisory Board has three open volunteer positions for which the town is seeking applicants. The board’s mission is to create a supportive atmosphere in town and examine issues affecting the health and well-being of service members, veterans and their families. The board has established three subcommittees: Veterans’ Events, Veterans’ Well-Being, and the U.S.S. Arizona Project.
GILBERT, AZ
Salt River Project substation incident causes Chandler business evacuations in effort to reduce 'hazard potential'

Businesses near an SRP lithium battery storage facility are being asked to evacuate April 21 due to smoke that has been coming out from the building for several days. The smoke began Monday morning, said Matt Burdick, city of Chandler communications director. Fire crews were not planning on sending anyone inside of the building April 21, but they are taking measures to try and reduce the hazard and potential gasses building up inside.
CHANDLER, AZ
Maricopa County Assessor Eddie Cook and team explain office's role in property taxes

It has been just more than two years since Eddie Cook resigned as a Gilbert Town Council member to become Maricopa County assessor. As valuations have recently been mailed to county property owners, Community Impact Newspaper sat down March 22 to chat with Cook and two of his top executives, Chief Deputy Assessor Dawn Marie Buckland, a former Gilbert budget director, and Alejandra Larios, Cook’s chief of staff, about how the office works. The conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Three more businesses that have opened in Gilbert

Here are three businesses that opened recently in Gilbert. Home improvement services company DaBella opened an office at 459 N. Gilbert Road, Bldg. A, Ste. 198, Gilbert, in January. It offers roofing, siding, windows, baths and gutters. 844-322-3552. https://dabella.us. Great Clips opened a location Jan. 24 at 4099 E. Williams...
GILBERT, AZ
ADOT opens new SR 24 stretch near Bell Bank Park

The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new short stretch of SR 24 in Mesa on April 1, months ahead of schedule, according to department officials. The accelerated opening allows additional access to the new Bell Bank Park and some residential areas. The 1-mile section of SR 24 is an...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Hyperlocal news coverage from 2 Phoenix-area markets

