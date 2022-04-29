ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rowland Is Spring-Ready As She Promotes Her New Book ‘Always with You, Always with Me’

By Samjah Iman
 2 days ago

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Kelly Rowland is about her business and looking good while doing it. The Grammy Award-winning artist made press rounds for her new children’s book, Always with You, Always with Me , looking awesome in fashionable threads.

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Rowland stopped by SiriusXM to talk about her latest venture covered in a floral trench coat with matching pants and boots. The look was paired with simple emerald stone necklaces and a diamond bracelet.

For her next press run, the budding author threw on a green, long-sleeve Raisa Vanessa sweater dress that showed off her lovely, toned legs. She accented the garb with nude pumps, gold rings, and drop earrings.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rowland collaborated with educator Jessica Mckay to create a book that celebrates working mothers who make it happen in and out of the home. It is perfect for children who need a little reassurance when their mother is away handling business. The story focuses on a mother who gives her child some sweet words of affirmation when she isn’t present. With so many Black women/mothers birthing their own businesses and shattering glass ceilings in the workplace, this book is right on time.

To learn more about the book or to purchase it, click here .

