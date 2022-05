With his fifth home run of the season in the first inning of Friday's game at Springfield Southeast, Father McGivney third baseman Jacob McKee set the single-season home run record for the program. By the end of the evening, the record belonged to Jackson Rodgers. Rodgers homered in the second and fourth innings to overtake McKee for the team lead with six in Father McGivney's 15-0 victory over Springfield Southeast. It was the program-record 20 th straight win for the Griffins, who are now 21-3. The Griffins hit a program-record four home runs on Friday,...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO