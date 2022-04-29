CLEANING UP IN HOMEWOOD

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh scraps plans for guaranteed basic income program

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is scrapping plans to use American Rescue Plan funding for a guaranteed basic income pilot program in the city. Former Mayor Bill Peduto had proposed using $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a pilot program to offer $500 monthly payments to 200 low-income Pittsburgh residents and track how participants used the cash for two years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: April 29-May 1

It’s marathon weekend. Here are some things to do – but be aware of multiple street closings. The Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, half marathon and relay race returns in person on Sunday. There will be several race-related events throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More than 40,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors worried about drivers cutting through residential areas to avoid Fern Hollow Bridge detour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Life is not getting any easier for all those affected by the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse. It's been three months, and people living in the area say things are only getting worse.Residents like Karen Howard say adjusting to their new reality for at least the next year is going to be difficult."It's been quite intense. People don't know what way to go," said Howard, who lives in Regent Square. The bridge near the start of Forbes Avenue had an estimated 14,500 vehicles cross it daily, including several buses. Residents are worried about the impact the loss of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Chipotle in Monroeville fined by health department for violations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health inspectors said a Pittsburgh-area Chipotle is not up to standards. The Allegheny County Health Department said it found the Chipotle on Business 22 in Monroeville was failing to clean or sanitize kitchenware and did not have sanitary towels or a hand drying device at hand sinks. The department fined the restaurant $3,800.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Republicans compete for nomination in toss-up congressional district in Pittsburgh suburbs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Republicans are running for the nomination to replace Democratic Congressman Conor Lamb this year.Lamb is giving up his House seat to run for the U.S. Senate, and it's a seat that Republicans have a shot at winning in November. Meet Kathy Coder, of Ben Avon, Jason Killmeyer, of Mt. Lebanon, and Jeremy Shaffer, of Pine Township.Each interviewed by KDKA political editor Jon Delano, these three Republicans would like to represent the 17th Congressional District, which includes most of the suburbs of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County."I'm an engineer. I got my PhD from Carnegie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania LIHEAP program extended

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Friday, April 29 that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) would be extended. The program will remain open until May 20, 2022, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania DHS. LIHEAP is an emergency and seasonal program designed to assist low-income families pay […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beaver County Times

Sheriff Sale: Beaver County

SHERIFF SALE Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On June 1 2022 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view, on https://bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

History and progress clash over Tannersville Inn

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new building proposal was brought to a township in the Poconos with plans that would demolish a historical inn that’s been located in Tannersville since 1825. The legendary Tannersville Inn has been permanently closed since March 2020, but controversy surrounds a sketch plan that was brought to township […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cash bail system reform being explored in Pennsylvania

Muhammad Ali Nasir was 16 when Pittsburgh police charged him with adult crimes, leading initially to him being held in jail after a magistrate set bail bonds that totaled $100,000. Last week, the Homewood man told members of the Pennsylvania state House Democratic Policy Committee he ultimately was found not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
South Philly Review

Former Rep. Harold James dies

Former State Rep. Harold James has passed away. James, a Democrat who served Pennsylvania’s 186th Legislative District from 1989 to 2008 and 2012, served 22 years as a Philadelphia police officer and was a veteran of the U.S. Army prior to entering politics. He was 79. “My deepest condolences...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

