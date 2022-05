Penn State locked in an official visit with one of its most important prospects Saturday evening in Pittsburgh native Ta’Mere Robinson. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker prospect, Robinson not only ranks among the best players in Pennsylvania, but also one of the top linebackers in the country. The On3 Consensus ranks him No. 121 nationally, No. 8 at the linebacker position and No. 3 in Pennsylvania. He’s one of the staff’s top overall prospects, which is why the news of him locking up an official visit for June 17-19 is massive for the staff.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO