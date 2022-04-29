ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

2 Maryland Troopers Struck By Suspected Impaired Driver On I-270

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland troopers were hurt Thursday when their vehicles were struck by a driver on Interstate 270.

The crashes happened about 6:15 p.m. on southbound I-270 near Montrose Road in Rockville, Maryland State Police said in a Friday news release.

Troopers investigating calls about a possible impaired driver parked their patrol vehicles on the shoulder with their lights switched on. Moments later, both were struck by a Chevrolet Impala.

The troopers and the driver, identified as 59-year-old Kevin Junghans of Frederick City, were taken to a hospital. The troopers were treated and released.

The status of the driver was not immediately clear Friday morning.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers suspect the 59-year-old might have been under the influence of drugs, police said.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

