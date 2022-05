RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening tomorrow night, the local women’s semi-pro football team, Nevada Storm will be taking to the field. The 2021 Women’s Football Alliance Champions will be playing against the Minnesota Vixen (2-0). It is week four in the season, and it is the first year for Storm to compete in the WFA Pro. The game will be held at the Foster Field at Reno High School at 6 p.m.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO