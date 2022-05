Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO