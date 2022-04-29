ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analyst Ratings for Domino's Pizza

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 3 months, 18 analysts have published their opinion on Domino's Pizza DPZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Argo Blockchain Stands With Analysts

Argo Blockchain ARBK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Argo Blockchain has an average price target of $17.75 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $15.00.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Domino#Domino S Pizza
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solns MTSI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for MACOM Technology Solns. The company has an average price target of $68.5 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $64.00.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Chegg

Chegg CHGG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Chegg will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Chegg bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Within the last quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $217.75 versus the current price of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at $205.54, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Preview Of New Gold's Earnings

New Gold NGD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that New Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. New Gold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy