Nixa, MO

Employee Spotlight: Noel Young

nixa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficer Noel Young has worked for the City of Nixa for 14 months and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. Prior to coming to Nixa, Noel spent...

www.nixa.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 2

Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

This Missouri teen who loves superheroes needs a caring family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fifteen-year-old Jason is looking for a place to call home, and is getting ready to turn sixteen. He’s looking forward to being independent and learning to drive, but he needs some help to get there. He loves superheroes, so we asked Kansas City’s own Just-Us League, 501st Legion 70th Explorers, and […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa man wanted for missing court dates has been arrested

OZARK, Mo. — Joe Dutton, who is accused in connection with a stabbing and who was wanted for missing court dates was arrested and is being held in the Christian County jail. According to court records, the court issued a capias warrant against Dutton on April 7, 2022. A capias warrant is an order to […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Man in Pulaski County custody for domestic assault

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County Deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Highway Y for a possible disturbance Thursday night. Deputies were dispatched around 11 p.m. and were told a female was outside banging on doors screaming for help. Upon arrival, deputies found the female who had been assaulted and the female was […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
City
Nixa, MO
City
Noel, MO
KOLR10 News

Father-son duo set for trial despite not firing gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for the elder of a father-and-son duo charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 home invasion and homicide. Rick Johnson, 50, is to be tried in Greene County Circuit Court beginning on Oct. 31, 2022, on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Benton County Deputy Dies In His Car

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox has reported that one of his deputies died in his car after driving to the Warsaw WalMart last night. At approximately 8:06 p.m. Thursday night, Benton County Central Dispatch was notified of an un-responsive male in the parking lot of Walmart. “I am sad to...
BENTON COUNTY, MO

