ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Have the Intel Arc GPUs been canceled? I sure hope not

A rumor is circulating that Intel’s Arc graphics cards are being canceled, and unlike previous rumors we’ve heard on the matter, this one seems to hold some weight. The first discrete desktop GPUs from Intel have seen ups and downs since being announced around a year ago, but this is the first word we’ve gotten that the company may abandon the project.
COMPUTERS
CNN

The best budget laptops in 2022

It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#K 8
CoinDesk

Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Timing Posted

Ethereum's proof-of-work fork will occur 24 hours following the Merge, according to a thread posted Monday on the @EthereumPoW Twitter feed. The thread did not specify a precise time, saying this information would "be announced 1 hour before launch with a countdown timer." The Merge is expected to take place on Thursday.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
The Associated Press

New Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and AI Platform Dramatically Accelerates AI-Driven Chip Design Development

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence ® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform, enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. The Cadence JedAI Platform enables engineers to glean actionable intelligence from massive volumes of chip design and verification data, opening the door to a new generation of AI-driven design and verification tools that dramatically improve productivity and power, performance and area (PPA). With the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is unifying big data analytics across its AI platforms—Verisium ™ verification, Cadence Cerebrus ™ implementation, and Optimality ™ system optimization—as well as third-party silicon lifecycle management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005383/en/ The new Cadence(R) Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform is enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in EDA to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
ENVIRONMENT
CoinDesk

Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol

Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Should crowdfunding be this complicated?

In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
BUSINESS
Vice

‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate

Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy