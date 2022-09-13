Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Have the Intel Arc GPUs been canceled? I sure hope not
A rumor is circulating that Intel’s Arc graphics cards are being canceled, and unlike previous rumors we’ve heard on the matter, this one seems to hold some weight. The first discrete desktop GPUs from Intel have seen ups and downs since being announced around a year ago, but this is the first word we’ve gotten that the company may abandon the project.
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers
The Valve Index is the best PC-based VR headset you can buy, with excellent controllers, great overall performance and a fantastic game library.
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Timing Posted
Ethereum's proof-of-work fork will occur 24 hours following the Merge, according to a thread posted Monday on the @EthereumPoW Twitter feed. The thread did not specify a precise time, saying this information would "be announced 1 hour before launch with a countdown timer." The Merge is expected to take place on Thursday.
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
New Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and AI Platform Dramatically Accelerates AI-Driven Chip Design Development
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence ® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform, enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. The Cadence JedAI Platform enables engineers to glean actionable intelligence from massive volumes of chip design and verification data, opening the door to a new generation of AI-driven design and verification tools that dramatically improve productivity and power, performance and area (PPA). With the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is unifying big data analytics across its AI platforms—Verisium ™ verification, Cadence Cerebrus ™ implementation, and Optimality ™ system optimization—as well as third-party silicon lifecycle management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005383/en/ The new Cadence(R) Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform is enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in EDA to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
Phys.org
Should crowdfunding be this complicated?
In 2015, John Donovan was listening to a podcast when he learned about an entrepreneur who was hoping to start a business in the podcast space. Given the topic and audience, it would seem this entrepreneur could easily reach a large number of potential investors. However, U.S. regulations at the time prevented businesses from raising capital from non-accredited investors, i.e., individuals who aren't certified as high net worth.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft’s former enviro chief joins gaming-focused private equity firm
Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s first-ever chief environmental officer, is leaving the software, cloud and gaming giant for a role at a new private equity firm called Haveli Investments. Haveli was created by Brian Sheth, the billionaire co-founder of Austin-based Vista Equity Partners. The firm is focused on video gaming and...
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
Web3 founders and top VCs break down how blockchain gaming can take crypto mainstream – and explain potential hurdles for widespread adoption
Industry veterans share what you should know about how blockchain gaming will take crypto to the mainstream.
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
CNN
