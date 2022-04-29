ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Put the A J Brown Trade in Perspective

By terry meehan
bleedinggreennation.com
 2 days ago

N.O. essentially traded a 1st, 2nd, two #3;s and a 4th for WR Olave. Seriously? And...

CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce Reacts To Eagles Trading For A.J. Brown During NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is just like every other Eagles fan. On Thursday night, the legendary Eagles center couldn’t contain his emotions on Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Draft Night show when his squad acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks. “This is big,” Kelce said. “Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on,” Kelce added. “He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he’s trading to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.” “THIS IS BIG” @JasonKelce and @AdamLefkoe were LOVING...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WIBC.com

NFL Draft Reaction: A Run on WR & Could The Colts Actually Go QB?

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and while the Indianapolis Colts didn’t have a first round pick they still seemingly came out ahead as the Tennessee Titans sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, there was only one quarterback selected in the first 32 picks (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), a slew of wide receivers went off the board and it was the first draft in 31 years where no offensive player was selected in the first five picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick D'Marco Jackson

The Saints are nearing the end of their draft, and it's been quite an interesting ride for them this season. Some may say that that's nothing different, however. With their first choice on the third day, New Orleans used it to take D'Marco Jackson out of Appalachian State at 161st Overall. Here's some thoughts on the new linebacker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins were ahead of the curve in WR market as draft proved

The Miami Dolphins spent a lot to get Tyreek Hill but it appears they were ahead of a booming market at the position as the NFL Draft proved Thursday. The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with a bunch of surprising trades that saw a couple of receivers move and one stay put, for now. For Miami, it was a sit back and relax kind of evening.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears release Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The Chicago Bears are doing one of their players a favor. Chicago on Saturday agreed to release Nick Foles at the veteran quarterback’s request. Foles’ agent shared the news and praised Bears general manager Ryan Poles for the classy move. The Bears attempted to trade Foles, who is...
CHICAGO, IL
92.9 THE LAKE

Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Celebrates College Milestone

Some seven years ago or so the mindset of then Florida State Quarterback Jameis Winston was a lot different. Winston had just come off an incredible college career and around this time of the year in 2015, he was waiting for his name to be called in the NFL Draft. Back then, in 2015, it was called and it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that made Winston the overall number one pick in that year's NFL Draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Ringer

NFL Draft: Favorite Picks and Biggest Risks With Booger McFarland, Plus New Colts QB Matt Ryan and Chris Paul’s Closeout

Russillo shares his thoughts on Chris Paul’s historic performance in the Suns’ series-winning victory over the Pelicans, the 76ers closing out their series with the Raptors, the Mavericks’ series win over the Jazz, and what’s next for Utah (0:27). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Booger McFarland about the NFL draft—who had the best Round 1, the players with the highest upside, and more (15:26). Then Ryen is joined by Colts QB Matt Ryan to discuss his move to Indianapolis, calling Peyton Manning for advice, his time playing under Kyle Shanahan, and more (55:40). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:06).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

