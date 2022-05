Kyle Brandt entertained just about everyone who saw him announce Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard as the Buffalo Bills’ third round pick. Well, everyone except for Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. Buffalo’s No. 2 wide receiver had a bone to pick with Brandt. When the Good Morning Football host took to the stage, he was donning a shirt that had Davis cut out of it. Brandt’s shirt showed a flexing Josh Allen that was shared on social media this week. Standing next to Allen in the photo is Davis, but he was no where to be seen on the t-shirt.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO