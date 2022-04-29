ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft Coverage: Everything you need to know for Night 2

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first night of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but we have two more full days of excitement to go! The Minnesota Vikings will be on the clock pretty early on in tonight’s selection meeting, so let’s get to it and let you know how you can...

Minnesota Football
Minnesota Sports
Football
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
Steelers select linebacker Mark Robinson in 7th round of 2022 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson with one of their two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Robinson is well traveled having spent time at Presbyterian College as well as Southeast Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss. Prior to moving to linebacker at Ole Miss, Robinson played running back. After sitting out a season at Ole Miss, Robinson switched to defense and was second on the team in tackles in 2021.
Presenting the Detroit Lions draft class of 2022

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL draft weekend with eight new players selected during the extravaganza in Las Vegas. Kicking things off with Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at the No. 2 overall pick and extending through Chase Lucas with one of the final selections of the seventh round, Detroit GM Brad Holmes stayed busy acquiring talent for the team.
Hogs linebacker joins Montaric Brown in Jacksonville as free agent

Grant Morgan left Arkansas as one of the most beloved players of the modern era after starting as a unheralded walk-on. Now Morgan will seek to do the same in the NFL. The former six-year linebacker with the Razorbacks will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. There he will join his former teammate, cornerback Montaric Brown, who was drafted by the Jags in the seventh round. The brother of former Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan, who also signed as an undrafted free agent after finishing his career in the mid 2010s, finished his career with the Hogs with 313 tackles. That number is 15th in Arkansas history. Morgan was one of three Arkansas players to sign as undrafted free agents after the NFL draft’s conclusion on Saturday, joining three others who were drafted in Brown, John Ridgeway and Treylon Burks. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
