Cedar Crest Is Hiring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater.
Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder.
Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
When it comes to measuring mother nature, it's always mind-blowing. As we continue to thaw out from a pretty snowy winter, ground water finds its way to tributaries, and streams. This year has brought some pretty impressive sights around Northern Minnesota, like Gooseberry Falls. They thawed out and have been...
Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised. Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father. Updated: 5 hours ago. Travis...
The annual school rankings report by U.S. News and World Report includes seven schools in Minnesota among the top 500 in the country. The rankings are based on the publishers' data from almost 24,000 public high schools in the country. The 50 best public schools in Minnesota, the top seven of which are among the 500 best in the country, are:
Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.
A graceful flock of swan-shaped pedal boats will soon carry visitors across the waters of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis and Como Lake in St. Paul. Wheel Fun Rentals, which provides watercraft and bike rentals at several Twin Cities lakes and parks, will begin offering swan boat rentals in late May.
Shout out to my favorite Minnesota State Fair food stand, Duke's Poutine, for turning me on to something called a Cheese Curd Taco. This combo looks pretty tasty and they are available this week in Minnesota. The Cheese Curd Taco Truck/Food Stand is a little bit of a drive from...
Picture-Perfect Modern Farmhouse Home Now for Sale in Byron for $2,375,000!. I am currently asking Siri how I can make a million dollars in 30 days because I finally found the house of my dreams! It's everything farmhouse that I love and it is close to Rochester, Minnesota so I can still keep my day job. I'm fine commuting from Byron. I mean, Bear Paw Coffee is about to open up so no biggie. There's just one issue...this dream house is $2,375,000.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night. The calf was seen Saturday afternoon accompanying the herd and lying alongside its mother. Several visitors stopped along the Bison Drive to catch a glimpse of the park’s newest resident. The drive is open...
(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of April 29, 2022 on coronavirus in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Total COVID-19 vaccinations administered as of April 28 (cumulative): 9,801,968. Third doses and booster doses administered: 2,231,577. Total Pfizer vaccinations (cumulative): 5,929,057. Total Moderna vaccination (cumulative): 3,528,579.
As windy and cool as it's been so far this spring in Minnesota, wouldn't it be nice to export some of this weather to somewhere else? Exporting 'winter'-- or a part of it, anyway-- used to be a big business in Minnesota. Seeing as it's nearly May already and our...
Having a well-manicured lawn is almost like a right of passage in the adult world. If you've got a good-looking lawn you've got your life together. But actually, we should be considering mowing less. Many people around the world and cities in southeast Minnesota are promoting 'No Mow May', where you don't mow your grass until June.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Education Minnesota selected Sarah Lancaster as 2022’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Lancaster teaches first grade at Onamia Elementary School in Onamia, a city in Mille Lacs County. She says this honor goes beyond her own classroom.
MORE: What Makes A Great Teacher?
Sarah Lancaster (credit: CBS)
“It means that I now have this amazing opportunity to be an integral part of this pivotal moment in the world of education, especially now as we’re on the precipice of some change,” Lancaster said. “And I get to speak for my students, my staff, my community, and I get to be their voice.”
Lancaster will now represent Minnesota as its candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
Comments / 0