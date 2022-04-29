ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, MN

Cedar Crest Is Hiring

By Randy
kduz.com
 2 days ago

Cedar Crest of Silver Lake, Minnesota, is seeking Care Providers and Certified Nursing...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
KEYC

Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised. Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father. Updated: 5 hours ago. Travis...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Silver Lake, MN
Power 96

Ice May Not Be Out in Time for the Opener in Northern MN

Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Crest#Cedarcrestmn Com
KFIL Radio

Picture-Perfect Farmhouse Home for Sale in Byron, Minnesota for $2,375,000!

Picture-Perfect Modern Farmhouse Home Now for Sale in Byron for $2,375,000!. I am currently asking Siri how I can make a million dollars in 30 days because I finally found the house of my dreams! It's everything farmhouse that I love and it is close to Rochester, Minnesota so I can still keep my day job. I'm fine commuting from Byron. I mean, Bear Paw Coffee is about to open up so no biggie. There's just one issue...this dream house is $2,375,000.
BYRON, MN
KEYC

Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night. The calf was seen Saturday afternoon accompanying the herd and lying alongside its mother. Several visitors stopped along the Bison Drive to catch a glimpse of the park’s newest resident. The drive is open...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota COVID-19 update: Friday

(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of April 29, 2022 on coronavirus in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Total COVID-19 vaccinations administered as of April 28 (cumulative): 9,801,968. Third doses and booster doses administered: 2,231,577. Total Pfizer vaccinations (cumulative): 5,929,057. Total Moderna vaccination (cumulative): 3,528,579.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Minnesota

Sarah Lancaster Named 2022 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Education Minnesota selected Sarah Lancaster as 2022’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Lancaster teaches first grade at Onamia Elementary School in Onamia, a city in Mille Lacs County. She says this honor goes beyond her own classroom. MORE: What Makes A Great Teacher? Sarah Lancaster (credit: CBS) “It means that I now have this amazing opportunity to be an integral part of this pivotal moment in the world of education, especially now as we’re on the precipice of some change,” Lancaster said. “And I get to speak for my students, my staff, my community, and I get to be their voice.” Lancaster will now represent Minnesota as its candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy