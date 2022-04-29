ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane Brugler projects Raiders to select CB Coby Bryant at No. 86

By Marcus Mosher
 2 days ago
We are now in Day 2 of the NFL Draft, which means the Raiders should be on the clock later tonight. But where will they go? And what position might they be leaning at No. 86?

In a recent mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he has the Raiders addressing their cornerback need with Coby Bryant of Cincinnati. Here is what Vic Tafur had to say about that potential selection:

None of the offensive tackles, defensive linemen or safeties in this range were impressive, so we locked in on taking the best cornerback available. That was Bryant, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football last season.

He brings a lot of experience as a four-year college starter, showed good ball skills with 45 career pass deflections and 10 interceptions and has solid size and speed. He’d be ready to compete with Anthony Averett and Darius Phillips to become a part of the cornerback rotation in Year 1, with starting upside down the line.

Bryant would be a fantastic selection if he were available at No. 86. But will he be there? That’s the question. However, expect the Raiders to look at the secondary tonight or early on Day 3.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

