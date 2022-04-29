Top 32 players still on the board heading into Day 2
The Raiders are scheduled to be on the clock later tonight as they hold the No. 86 pick. But where might they go? And is there a player worth trading up? Here is a look at the top players still available on Day 2, according to the consensus rankings of the top 10 draftniks.
1. Nakobe Dean
2. Arnold Ebiketie
3. Andrew Booth Jr.
4. Malik Willis
5. Breece Hall
6. Travis Jones
7. Bernhard Rainmann
8. David Ojabo
9. Kenneth Walker Iii
10. Logan Hall
11. Desmond Ridder
12. Kyler Gordon
13. Jaquan Brisker
14. Jalen Pitre
15. Nik Bonitto
16. George Pickens
17. Boye Mafe
18. Matt Corral
19. Skyy Moore
20. Christian Harris
21. Trey Mcbride
22. Chad Muma
23. Roger Mccreary
24. Christian Watson
25. Perrion Winfrey
26. Demarvin Leal
27. Sam Howell
28. Drake Jackson
29. Leo Channel
30. Josh Paschal
31. Troy Andersen
32. John Metchie
Could the Raiders potentially trade up for Nakobe Dean? It probably would cost too much. But what about Kyler Gordon from Washington should he fall to the middle of Round 2? That could be an option.
There are still several good players available and the Raiders should be in a good position to find a starter late in the third round.
