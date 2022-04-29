Top 32 players still on the board heading into Day 2

The Raiders are scheduled to be on the clock later tonight as they hold the No. 86 pick. But where might they go? And is there a player worth trading up? Here is a look at the top players still available on Day 2, according to the consensus rankings of the top 10 draftniks.

1. Nakobe Dean

2. Arnold Ebiketie

3. Andrew Booth Jr.

4. Malik Willis

5. Breece Hall

6. Travis Jones

7. Bernhard Rainmann

8. David Ojabo

9. Kenneth Walker Iii

10. Logan Hall

11. Desmond Ridder

12. Kyler Gordon

13. Jaquan Brisker

14. Jalen Pitre

15. Nik Bonitto

16. George Pickens

17. Boye Mafe

18. Matt Corral

19. Skyy Moore

20. Christian Harris

21. Trey Mcbride

22. Chad Muma

23. Roger Mccreary

24. Christian Watson

25. Perrion Winfrey

26. Demarvin Leal

27. Sam Howell

28. Drake Jackson

29. Leo Channel

30. Josh Paschal

31. Troy Andersen

32. John Metchie

Could the Raiders potentially trade up for Nakobe Dean? It probably would cost too much. But what about Kyler Gordon from Washington should he fall to the middle of Round 2? That could be an option.

There are still several good players available and the Raiders should be in a good position to find a starter late in the third round.