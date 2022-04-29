ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn apologizes after having gun at CLT Airport

By WBTV Web Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is apologizing for taking a gun in his carry-on bag to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. He was cited for the violation. “Just went through TSA. No major alarms, nothing bad happened,” Cawthorn said...

www.wmbfnews.com

