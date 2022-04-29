ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Honeywell Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast as Air Travel Surges

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Honeywell International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday, as a recovery in aviation markets due to a pickup in travel boosted demand for the company's parts, software and aftermarket services, sending its shares up as much as 6%. Booming air travel demand has prompted legacy aircraft...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Qantas to Break London Flight Barrier With Airbus Jet Order -Sources

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd is set to announce a landmark order for Airbus SE A350-1000 jets capable of nonstop flights from Sydney to London as part of a wider deal with the European planemaker, industry sources told Reuters. The multibillion-dollar order, to be unveiled in a Sydney airport hangar...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raytheon Technologies#Reuters#Boeing Co#Airbus Se#Citi Research
Reuters

BMW, Mercedes-Benz to sell car-sharing joint venture to Stellantis

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) are selling their car-sharing joint venture Share Now to Stellantis (STLA.MI) for an undisclosed sum, they said on Tuesday, instead focusing on the more promising software leg of their mobility alliance. The sale follows Share Now's retreat from the North...
BUSINESS
WGAU

Asian shares mixed as Australia hikes interest rate

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after Australia's central bank raised a key interest rate for the first time since 2010. Trading was light with markets in mainland China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays. Australia's central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.35% from 0.1%. Investors also...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

4 Steps to Build a Resilient Financial Life

Life can throw you curveballs, bringing unexpected events and expenses. That’s why building financial resilience in your life can be so powerful — and it starts with learning to have a basic sense of how your finances work and what you can do to make them work better for you.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CNET

US Residential Solar Pricing Needs a Major Overhaul Now

Over the past decade the price of residential solar has dropped 64% due in large part to falling hardware costs. What would have cost over $30,000 for a standard 10-kilowatt system in the early 2010s is now around $20,000. That's a significant decrease, but not nearly enough to make full-scale solar a reasonable option for most people in the United States, where the median household income is $67,521.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023

The annual performance review for the UK's top producers highlighted 33 new projects targeting 1.3 billion barrels of oil and gas. — The annual performance review for the UK’s top producers highlighted 33 new projects targeting 1.3 billion barrels of oil and gas, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which noted that a total of 890 million barrels of those resources could be sanctioned as early as next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Electric boats built by GM and former SpaceX engineers could be the next big thing – take a look

Electric cars, trucks and buses have revolutionized their markets in recent years. Up next: electric boats. With a market that analysts project will more than double to $7.8 billion by 2028, electric boats promise now-familiar benefits: reducing powerboats' impact on the environment while offering a quieter ride without any smell of fumes. Some of the tradeoffs may sound familiar, too — critics argue that the amount of energy required to power a watercraft makes it difficult for them to reach high speeds or travel long distances.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AOL Corp

Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both. The investment bank reiterated a buy rating on Exxon and lifted their price target to $104 from $103. "Overall, we are positive on...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Best Copper and Steel Stocks to Buy Now

How to invest in copper and steel, key building blocks for the economic recovery and energy transition. The U.S. infrastructure bill and ongoing global economic recovery bode well for producers. Copper and steel are needed for any economic expansion and infrastructure push. On Wall Street, the red metal even has...
INDUSTRY
Gadget Flow

Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike has a magnesium frame and powerful 400W motor

Crafted with a foldable lightweight magnesium frame, the Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike also boasts a powerful 400W motor. The durable frame weighs less than aluminum yet is stronger. And the motor boasts speed up to 20 mph with a 40-mile range per charge. Additionally, it has durable dual suspension built into the front and rear for smooth rides. Plus, its high-capacity frame-integrated battery and responsive 160 mm mechanical disc brakes help you feel safe. Moreover, with 5 levels of pedal assist, it even offers a 100%-powered option with a thumb throttle. Giving you incredible performance in a compact package, Dasher suits your small-space living and folds up in seconds to fit virtually anywhere. This means it’s the ideal option for exploring the city or making your walking commute a bit easier. Finally, fold it up and store it in your car’s trunk for longer trips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideevs.com

2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance Shines In 70 MPH Range Test

In one of the latest tests, Out of Spec Reviews’ Kyle Conner checks a brand new, 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance in a stock wheel configuration. As usual, the car was tested at a constant speed of 70 mph (113 km/h). Kyle Conner assumed that it has about an 82 kWh battery pack, out of which about 3 kWh is a buffer, so he ran the test basically to a point at which the car's display showed 79 kWh consumed (there could be a few "electrons" still available, but it's not expected that a typical driver would normally go so low on state-of-charge).
CARS
rigzone.com

An Interesting Crude Supply Dichotomy Is Emerging

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at a crude supply dichotomy, jet fuel prices, travel numbers and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Magna over Tenneco

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. SoFi Technologies Inc: "It's been getting destroyed." Indie Semiconductor Inc: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Used Tesla Prices Skyrocket, Selling For Huge Premium Over New Models

We've been saying for years now that Tesla's vehicles have a high resale value. It hasn't been uncommon over the years to see pre-owned Tesla vehicles on the used market that cost about as much as, if not more than, a new model. That said, the situation has amplified of...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

New EV Can Add Over 300 Miles Of Range In 30 Minutes

Tata Motors is an Indian automotive manufacturer responsible for saving Jaguar Land Rover. Without Tata's blank cheque, the British manufacturer would most likely have died. It also attempted to introduce the world's cheapest new car many years ago, but that didn't go as well as the Landy project. Its latest...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy