Honeywell Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast as Air Travel Surges

Crafted with a foldable lightweight magnesium frame, the Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike also boasts a powerful 400W motor. The durable frame weighs less than aluminum yet is stronger. And the motor boasts speed up to 20 mph with a 40-mile range per charge. Additionally, it has durable dual suspension built into the front and rear for smooth rides. Plus, its high-capacity frame-integrated battery and responsive 160 mm mechanical disc brakes help you feel safe. Moreover, with 5 levels of pedal assist, it even offers a 100%-powered option with a thumb throttle. Giving you incredible performance in a compact package, Dasher suits your small-space living and folds up in seconds to fit virtually anywhere. This means it’s the ideal option for exploring the city or making your walking commute a bit easier. Finally, fold it up and store it in your car’s trunk for longer trips.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO