Immigration

EU's Border Chief Resigns After Reports of Migrant Pushbacks

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union's border agency resigned immediately Friday, the bloc's executive said. The move followed media allegations that his agency was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants who were trying to reach Europe. Pushbacks — forcing would-be refugees away from a border...

