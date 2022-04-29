Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $4.5 Billion

TSLA TESLA INC. 1,005.05 -3.73 -0.37%. Still, Musk noted that rising prices may be a bigger and longer challenge for the economy than currently anticipated. "Inflation is at like a 40 or 50-year high. And I think the official numbers actually understate the true magnitude of inflation…and that inflation appears to be likely to continue for at least the remainder of this year" he said on the electric-vehicle maker’s earnings call. He also explained how Tesla's suppliers are preparing. "In some cases, we’re seeing suppliers request 20% to 30% cost increases for parts from last year to the end of this year" he disclosed.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO