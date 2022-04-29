ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
War Pushes Ukraine's Banking Sector Into Loss in Q1

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's banking system posted a net loss in the first quarter after lenders had to transfer over $730 million of their earnings in local currency to reserves to cover possible future...

