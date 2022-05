Calling all bargain hunters, we’ve got some exciting news to share with you: Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year. The retail giant announced the news yesterday when it released details of its first-quarter results, noting that the two-day shopping bonanza will offer savings on “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”. The mid-summer date puts the sale event back to its traditional month. For the past two years, the retailer changed course on its major event. In 2020, it was moved to October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held...

