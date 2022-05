When the 2021 college season came to an end, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s name was at the top of a lot of mock drafts but he wound up going a few picks later in the first round. The Giants took Thibodeaux fifth overall and some thought the defensive end might drop even further due to questions about his work ethic. Thibodeaux pushed back at that criticism leading up to the draft and said that the Giants have nothing to worry about when it comes to him doing what’s necessary to make an impact on the field.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO