Dallas, TX

Mavs move on to Suns, reminding Kidd a bit of their past

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic and his teammates remind Jason Kidd a little of the last Dallas Mavericks team to advance in the playoffs. The coach...

Jazz Rudy Gobert Stung By Dallas Mavs - And By His Own Bees: NBA Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. And then there's the NBA...
DALLAS, TX
Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending. A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now. Paul and the Phoenix Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix on Monday night. And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the Game 6 first-round series-clincher for Phoenix at New Orleans on Thursday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Los Angeles Lakers interest in Quin Snyder revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be zeroing in on the person they want to replace Frank Vogel as the 27th head coach in franchise history. According to independent NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Lakers’ interest in Snyder, which throughout the NBA season’s been an ongoing rumor up to this point, is reportedly very real and very serious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jason Kidd
Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

All-Star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet (then deleted) a photo edit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago to host WNBA All-Star Game for first time

Chicago will host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time, the league announced. The game will coincide with two major youth girls’ basketball tournaments being played in Chicago the weekend of July 10. The league will host a two-day “WNBA Live” event that weekend. On July 9, the two All-Star teams will have practice indoors with participants from the Nike Nationals tournament in attendance. Later that day, the annual 3-point contest and skills challenge will also take place. The All-Star Game will played a day later.
CHICAGO, IL
Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured. Hodges has been the emergency goalie for the Stars and the ECHL’s Allen Americans for three seasons. Defensemen Thomas Harley and Joel Hanley scored second-period goals for Dallas, and Vladislav Namestikov scored into an empty net with a minute left.
DALLAS, TX
What A Relief: Mavs Face Suns In West Semifinals With Burden Lifted

Finally, after 11 long years, the Dallas Mavericks have won a playoff series after finishing off the Utah Jazz in six games Thursday night. The Mavs still have their sights set on higher goals than just a first-round win, but make no mistake, there is a huge sense of relief rippling through the franchise right now.
PHOENIX, AZ
Suns fined $25,000 for inaccurate Devin Booker injury report

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the Western Conference Semifinals. They closed out their first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 Thursday night. However, the Game 6 win and return of Devin Booker didn’t come without consequence. The NBA fined the Suns $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules.
PHOENIX, AZ
Texans take LSU CB Stingley at No. 3, A&M OL Green at No. 15

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. They also added versatile Texas A&M offensive linemen Kenyon Green with the 15th pick. The Texans had the 13th pick. which they received from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade. They shipped it to Philadelphia in exchange for the 15th pick and three lower-round selections. The Texans have three picks on Friday night with the first one coming in the second round at No. 37. They also have picks 68 and 80 in the third round.
HOUSTON, TX
Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason have ended up matching the club’s first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi is the second-rounder after free agent Randy Gregory unexpected picked Denver. Receiver Jalen Tolbert is coming aboard after Amari Cooper was traded in a cost-cutting move. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson of Wisconsin joins Dallas after Blake Jarwin’s release because of career-threatening hip issues.
FRISCO, TX
Pats fill holes, adding Baylor WR Thornton, Houston CB Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to secure another weapon for second-year quarterback Mac Jones and addressed a hole in their secondary, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton and adding Houston cornerback Marcus Jones on Day 2 the NFL draft. New England traded its second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for the 50th pick to take Thornton. It is New England’s second straight offensive pick after taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round. New England ended the night by trading the 94th overall pick to Carolina in exchange for the 137th overall pick in the fourth round and a third-round pick in 2023. New England will enter Day 3 with seven remaining picks, including three each in the fourth and sixth rounds.
