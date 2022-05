PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is just like every other Eagles fan. On Thursday night, the legendary Eagles center couldn’t contain his emotions on Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Draft Night show when his squad acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks. “This is big,” Kelce said. “Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on,” Kelce added. “He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he’s trading to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.” “THIS IS BIG” @JasonKelce and @AdamLefkoe were LOVING...

