Kansas City, MO

Who would've been available for the Dolphins at pick No. 29?

 2 days ago
At the start of the offseason, the Miami Dolphins were set to pick at No. 29 overall after a trade the year prior landed them the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Due to general manager Chris Grier opting to trade pick No. 29 and others to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins sat on the sidelines and watched the first 32 picks come and go.

The Chiefs eventually traded the pick to the New England Patriots. However, if Miami had decided to stay put and make a selection, these are the players that would’ve been available for them to choose from.

OL Cole Strange, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins met with Strange ahead of the draft, and we put him down as a potential selection for the team in the third round. However, the Patriots surprised everyone and took him at No. 29 overall. Strange could’ve come in and competed with Michael Deiter for the starting spot.

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Karlaftis had solid production in three years at Purdue, recording 97 total tackles (29 for a loss), 14 sacks, six tipped passes, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. The Chiefs took the Boilermaker at No. 30 overall to add to a front that boasts Chris Jones and Frank Clark. It would’ve been interesting to see what he could do on the other side opposite Emmanuel Ogbah in Miami.

S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han/USA Today Network

Hill is a safety/slot corner prospect that intrigued many in the scouting world throughout this process. The Dolphins looked at versatile defensive backs in pre-draft visits, so it wouldn’t have been too surprising to see them take a chance on Hill if they were still around at No. 29. Instead, he goes to the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cine was a violent hitter at Georgia, often laying offensive players out. His 4.37 40-yard dash is also displayed when he’s playing. The Dolphins appear to be set at starting safety, so they probably would’ve stayed away from him, but Cine ends up with the Minnesota Vikings at No. 32.

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker was arguably the Dolphins’ biggest need heading into the three-day event, and the best one available at No. 29 was Georgia’s Dean. At the start of the pre-draft process, he was considered to be one of the top linebackers in this draft. With only two players at the position, Devin Lloyd and Quay Walker, taken in the first, Dean is still available for any team at the start of the second round. It may take a pick from next year to move up and grab him, but Miami may deem the move worth it.

