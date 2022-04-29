Ten targets for Browns in second round

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books and, despite the Cleveland Browns not having a selection, it was an exciting night for the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers have grabbed their controversial quarterback of the future, the Cincinnati Bengals selected a versatile stud defensive back from Michigan and the Baltimore Ravens traded away a wide receiver but snagged the best safety and best center in the draft.

With the first round in the books, it is time for the Cleveland Browns and their fans to look towards their second-round selection and who might be available at number 44.

The following are the ten options:

1

Logan Hall, DT, Houston

2

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

3

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Editor’s Note: Might be the most surprising name on the list given his combine performance but Bell was stellar in college.

4

John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

5

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Editor’s Note: Faalele would be a valuable pick but don’t see the Browns taking Jack Conklin’s replacement this early, this year. Same with the next propsect.

6

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

7

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

8

John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

9

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

10

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA