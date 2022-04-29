ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ten targets for Browns in second round

By Josh Keatley
 3 days ago
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books and, despite the Cleveland Browns not having a selection, it was an exciting night for the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers have grabbed their controversial quarterback of the future, the Cincinnati Bengals selected a versatile stud defensive back from Michigan and the Baltimore Ravens traded away a wide receiver but snagged the best safety and best center in the draft.

With the first round in the books, it is time for the Cleveland Browns and their fans to look towards their second-round selection and who might be available at number 44.

The following are the ten options:

1

Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

2

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

3

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Editor’s Note: Might be the most surprising name on the list given his combine performance but Bell was stellar in college.

4

John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

5

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Editor’s Note: Faalele would be a valuable pick but don’t see the Browns taking Jack Conklin’s replacement this early, this year. Same with the next propsect.

6

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

7

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

8

John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

9

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

10

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Picked The Wrong Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted their quarterback of the future (or present) last night by taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback to leave them. On Friday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky asserted that while the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Person
Mina Kimes
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers “Unlikely” To Trade For Baker Mayfield: Fans React

According to veteran Panthers insider Scott Fowler, the Carolina organization is “unlikely” to make a trade for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Instead, the team is increasingly likely to select a young quarterback option in this year’s draft. The Panthers selected...
NFL
