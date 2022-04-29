What's in store for a former Japanese florist shop

The Metro's plan for one of the busiest corridors in Los Angeles County has left many businesses along Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock concerned for their future."It is a mixed feeling," said business owner Dr. Abe Khoureis. "Eagle Rock has always been welcoming. The issue isn't people coming in — the issue is traffic."Among the major decisions made by Metro was to create new bus-only lanes on Colorado Boulevard, cutting the four-lane road in half, allowing drivers to use only two lanes. Khoureis and other business owners are concerned that the narrower roads will impact the parking spaces available. "The minute you lose that lane or two you might not even have parking spots," he said.The Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, begins in North Hollywood and weaves through Burbank, Glendale and Eagle Rock before ending in Pasadena. According to Metro, not only is the BRT faster and more reliable than regular bus services, but it will also help get cars off the road to improve air quality. The Metro's engineers and planners said that this was the best solution for the route and hope to open this line in 2024.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO