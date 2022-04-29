ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's in store for a former Japanese florist shop

The weekend ahead looks pretty lovely, with sunny skies and highs in the mid '70s. Hope you find time to enjoy it!. -- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher.

CBS LA

Three arrested for strong-arm robbery on Beverly Hills street

Three suspects were arrested for assaulting and robbing a man on a street in Beverly Hills Wednesday night. The robbery occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard. According to Beverly Hills police, the victim was attacked and robbed as he was walking. Personal items were taken and the victim suffered minor injuries. The exact details of the robbery were not confirmed. Three men were later arrested in the city of Los Angeles, police said. It's unclear how they were located or identified. Their names were not immediately released. Beverly Hills police report that the city has seen a rise in violent crimes over the past three years. The city has installed more than 2,000 surveillance cameras in an effort to curb the crime spike. 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Secret LA

Danny Trejo Will Be Passing Out Flowers In Honor Of Mothers Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and nothing says “I love you, Mom” like tacos and flowers from Danny Trejo. The iconic actor opened his first restaurant in Los Angeles called “ Trejos Tacos .” Since then, he’s expanded to numerous locations. He’s also taken on other business ventures such as Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Free Family Fest Will Flower at Vasquez Rocks

Southern California is dotted with dazzling natural wonders, sights, and true treasures, but few of our region's spots, even the most spectacular natural wonders, have doubled as other planets. A vroom by Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, while driving along California State Route 14, can make a person feel like they're...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

New bus route draws concern from Eagle Rock businesses

The Metro's plan for one of the busiest corridors in Los Angeles County has left many businesses along Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock concerned for their future."It is a mixed feeling," said business owner Dr. Abe Khoureis. "Eagle Rock has always been welcoming. The issue isn't people coming in — the issue is traffic."Among the major decisions made by Metro was to create new bus-only lanes on Colorado Boulevard, cutting the four-lane road in half, allowing drivers to use only two lanes. Khoureis and other business owners are concerned that the narrower roads will impact the parking spaces available. "The minute you lose that lane or two you might not even have parking spots," he said.The Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, begins in North Hollywood and weaves through Burbank, Glendale and Eagle Rock before ending in Pasadena. According to Metro, not only is the BRT faster and more reliable than regular bus services, but it will also help get cars off the road to improve air quality. The Metro's engineers and planners said that this was the best solution for the route and hope to open this line in 2024.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is one of the most expensive areas to be in the United States, and this includes not just pricey real estate but also many other daily living expenses. Fortunately, the culinary scene in Los Angeles County remains unaffected by rising prices, thanks to the county's diverse population and the plethora of dining options that they bring with them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

