Be it a big bad blizzard or big bad mandates...These people are still busy as a beaver. I'd love to take a turn at being "stuck at home" sometime. I like being at home. Me and Brenda just moved into our house and have a ton of projects to get accomplished (including unpacking!). So being stuck at home due to a nasty Spring blizzard would be just the thing! Well, as it turns out, we both have worked every day since the snow started falling. I'm not saying this makes us tougher than anyone else, it's just job responsibilities that call for SOMEONE to be on the job.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 16 DAYS AGO