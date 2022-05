VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, members of the Reno Fire Department were out at Crystal Peak Park in Verdi for some water rescue training. As more people might feel more inclined to head out to the river, it’s important for RFD to get out on the water and re-familiarize themselves with the water stream. Reno Fire holds these types of trainings every couple of months, but getting out during the springtime is critical, not only because of the weather warming up but also to look out and remove any downed logs or other objects that could be dangerous obstructions along the river.

VERDI, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO