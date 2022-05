North Gwinnett opened with a six-run first inning Thursday and Denmark could never recover, falling 11-6 in a decisive Game 3 that featured 28 combined hits. North Gwinnett scored all of its runs in the first with two outs, rallying for two walks and three hits. Denmark got on the board with back-to-back doubles in the bottom half of the frame, courtesy of Connor McGinn and Francesco Capocci, then added another run in the second inning with a McGinn sacrifice fly.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO