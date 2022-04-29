ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Tom Petty

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago
Tom Petty: the ultimate American songwriter and performer.

From big tracks like “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and “Free Fallin’,” Petty is as well known and beloved as it gets. From his soft-spoken voice to his wheat-blond hair, he’s an indelible star.

Yet, there are still many things even some of his biggest fans don’t know. For example: did you know he worked often with Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, and even Johnny Cash? It’s true.

And that’s the very subject matter we’ll dive into below. So, without further ado, let’s examine five songs that you (likely) didn’t know featured Petty.

1. “Walk Away” by Del Shannon

Perhaps the biggest Del Shannon on the planet, before the singer took his life a few decades ago, Tom Petty helped to produce Shannon’s album, Rock On! And on the album, Petty also provides backing vocals on the song “Walk Away.” The track, which Petty also helped write, boasts the “Free Fallin'” singer’s flair for mellow-paced but highly impactful rock rhythms.

2. “Handle With Care” by The Traveling Wilburys

A supergroup comprised of the likes of Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and George Harrison, The Traveling Wilburys are your favorite’s favorite group. Petty is featured on a number of tracks and he sings backing vocals on the single “Handle With Care.” Bonus: check out this video with all the fellas below.

3. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks

Throughout the course of their careers and friendship, Nicks and Petty collaborated on a number of songs (including “Insider” and “Needles and Pins”). But perhaps their most recognizable and appreciated collab comes on this tune, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which features Petty’s signature voice both in backup and on the verse. Check it out below.

4. “Got My Mind Made Up” by Bob Dylan

As with Nicks, Dylan and Petty collaborated several times, including on this track. Written by Petty, with some alterations by Dylan, this song was featured on Dylan’s 1986 album Knocked Out Loaded. It staggers the imagination of the types of musical conversations these two Hall of Famers may have conducted over cups of coffee. Here, check out a live performance of the collaborative track.

5. “The Running Kind” by Johnny Cash

Written originally by Merle Haggard, this song was later covered by Cash and Petty. What sticks out most listening to the track from these legends is the blend of their voices—Cash’s deep vocal sound with Petty’s higher timbre. It’s a delight to hear them perform together and sing about feeling out of place even at home. What a treat.

Tom Petty Photo: George Rose / Sacks & Co.

Big A
2d ago

April 20, 2017. The opening night of Tom Petty's 40th anniversary tour in Oklahoma City. And I was seating next to my older brother 4th row, center stage.RIP, Tom.

sewing needles
2d ago

Knew them all but the first. Anyone who is a Petty fan should know at least three of these, especially Traveling Wilburys and Stevie Nix.

