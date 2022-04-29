ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lena Stone Tackles Love From All Sides

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Lena Stone’s new record sounds like how a journal or diary would read. It has crushing moments of heartbreak intermingled with songs that celebrate new love. Altogether, this album—which is self-titled and Stone’s first full-length album—contains 12 songs that embrace love no matter its form.

“I have always wanted to do a longer collection, and be able to put together a longer, more in-depth story, than you can tell on an EP,” Stone tells American Songwriter about Lena Stone. “And I think one of the main themes through the album is perspective. I’m looking back on a lot of experiences from my late teens or my early 20s or my mid-20s with some really healthy hindsight and fresh eyes.

“I think that’s been able to let me have a slightly more nuanced take on some pretty ugly relationships,” she continues. “Then the other themes on the album are the complete opposite. It’s finding my person and falling in love with him and getting ready to get married this fall.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14m91P_0fO6YqeL00

An example of the latter theme is the blissful track, “LOML” (which stands for “Love of My Life”). Stone has been open about the fact that “LOML” is her favorite song that she’s ever released to date. The song is autobiographical; it’s about Stone’s relationship with her now fiancé. “It feels so true to where I am right now in this moment,” she says. “That’s a really fun feeling that’s kind of new to be singing about—this thing that I’m in right now. And I also just love singing it.”

You’re the love of my life

We could sit on the couch watching all the same reruns

A hundred times

When we laugh over nothing I know you’re the right one

Another standout track is the addictive “Messy.” Stone wrote the song earlier in her creative process for Lena Stone, and it reflects on a past relationship. “Messy” describes that feeling of trying to get over someone when moving on is easier said than done. “I love getting to paint that picture,” Stone says, “and I know I’ve been there. I think almost everyone who’s gone through a breakup has been there at some point.”

Other songs on the record like “Lightweight” and “Taking Up Space” are must-listens, and they round out a holistic set of songs that is fit for any occasion. And make no mistake, this approach to love and music was done intentionally. “I wanted there to be something for everybody,” the singer says of her debut LP.

Lena Stone is also the singer/songwriter’s first stab at pop music. Her earlier releases showcased Stone’s country music capabilities, but now, she’s returning to the genre she grew up with. “It feels so natural,” Stone says of her first pop record. “I have so much respect for country music, but I also think that so much of my background and what I grew up on is pop music. So this really kind of felt like a homecoming in a lot of ways.”

Photo Credit: Logen Christopher/Elicity PR

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

How Netta Heals from Heartbreak with Acts of Self-Love

Netta, an Israeli singer/songwriter born Netta Barzilai, finds inspiration in everything. Her acceptance of all muses is partially due to her talent and determination, but it must also be partially credited to her childhood. The artist was born in Israel, and she spent several years of her youth in Nigeria. It was there, in a west African country, that Netta learned to welcome diversity—diversity of thought, people, and sound.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Ann Peebles’ 1992 Show with the Legendary Hi Rhythm Section Gets a Belated Release

(Memphis International Records) Even with a handful of well-known almost classics, Ann Peebles was never a household name. Rather, as a member of the Hi Records roster along with Otis Clay, Syl Johnson, Al Green, and others, she knocked out some terrific, timeless soul that sounds as fresh today as when it was recorded nearly 50 years ago. Having the talented Hi Rhythm Section along to provide the extra dollop of grease that made Green’s music so much a representation of the ’70s Memphis R&B sound surely helped.
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

New Lady Gaga Music is on the Way

Fret not, fans of Lady Gaga, there is new music on the way. And the new song—”Hold My Hand,” which is set to drop on May 3—is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming blockbuster movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The artist made the announcement on Twitter,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Matt Simons’ New Album Displays His Musical Style: An ‘Identity Crisis’

Matt Simons’ upcoming album Identity Crisis is a reflection of both his personal values and versatile musical style. In the six singles released from the album so far, Simons holds nothing back. He dives into his struggles with mental health and panic attacks, while still delivering a hopeful message for listeners. Identity Crisis features a wide range of styles, from upbeat pop tunes to stark recollections of Simons’ darkest moments. The full ten-song album is set to release on May 6, 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Music#Pop Music#Loml
Outsider.com

WATCH: Randy Travis Sings ‘Diggin’ Up Bones’ in First Episode of ‘More Life’ Documentary

Randy Travis shocked the country music world with his debut album Storms of Life in 1986. At that time, pop music was making its way into mainstream country and the resulting Urban Cowboy sound dominated the airwaves. So, no one saw Travis’ silky baritone and traditional country style coming. Last year, he celebrated the 35th anniversary of the album with a deluxe re-release. However, ten years before that, Randy Travis planned to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a TV special called More Life.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Heavier Meaning Behind Aerosmith’s 1989 Hit “Janie’s Got a Gun”

Written by Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and bassist Tom Hamilton, “Janie’s Got a Gun” covered more serious subject matter than any of the band’s previous more hedonistic rock. The third single off the band’s 10th album, Pump in 1989, “Janie’s Got a Gun” was released on Nov. 8, 1989 and went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Aerosmith the first Grammy award of their career for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The phenomenon of the "sweaty" song that became one of the most covered of all time

The Beatles’ Yesterday is far and away the most covered song on the planet. But a spirited case can be made for Wild Thing closely bringing up the rear. The Troggs were the first to have a UK hit with a cover of it (No.2 in 1966) , but a long list of artists that includes Jimi Hendrix, Fancy, Sam Kinison, X, Prince, Warren Zevon and, most recently, Bruce Springsteen have put their spin on its simple chord progressions and sweaty lyrical sentiments. But the song’s writer Chip Taylor (brother of actor Jon Voight) sees what many consider the ultimate distillation of pure, rock’n’roll heat as a more important step in musical history.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert Goes Her Own Way (As Always) on ‘Palomino’

Click here to read the full article. Miranda Lambert’s 2021 collaborative album The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, was a stripped-down set that helped resituate the Texas-born Lambert in the tradition of Lone Star singer-songwriters like Guy Clark and Robert Earl Keen. It also further cemented the country star’s reputation for stylistic risks — following 2019’s more conventionally fantastic Wildcard, and released in the same year she dropped a tropical house remix of “Tequila Does.” Palomino, Lambert’s eighth solo album, is full of departures too. Lambert and her collaborators (including co-producers Randall and Luke Dick) wrote a multihued...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy