12 Retro ’70s-Inspired Pieces We’re Bringing With Us Into Summer

When the summer rolls around, our aesthetic shifts to reference '70s fashion! The era was all about carefree style, comfort and expressing yourself through bold pieces — and that's exactly the vibe we want to nail this year.

Thanks in part to music festivals, the style is everywhere these days. If this iconic decade of fashion is inspirational to you, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to get you sorted. Check them out below and prepare to feel like a '70s goddess!

These Ultra-Wide Leg Pants

BISUAL Bell Bottom Pants Amazon

This roundup would not be complete with a pair of exaggerated bell bottoms! This cut is not only a '70s staple, but it's also seriously flattering for tons of different body types.

Get the BISUAL Bell Bottom Pants for $37 at Amazon!

This Groovy Dress

Topshop Occasion Asymmetric Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Dress Nordstrom

We could picture this dress on the set of any '70s flick. We adore the colors and the flower print is divine!

Get the Topshop Occasion Asymmetric Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Dress for $93 at Nordstrom!

This Bright Crochet Crop Top

Zempertoopa Women’s Y2K Crochet Crop Top Amazon

Crochet was all over the place during this era, and we dig this different take on that trend. The cropped length keeps it modern, but the colors and the striped pattern make the throwback effect strong!

Get the Zempertoopa Women’s Y2K Crochet Crop Top for $27 at Amazon!

This Strappy Wrap Top

SheIn Women's V Neck Long Bell Sleeve Top Amazon

The vintage tops in the '70s were as dramatic as the bottoms! These bell sleeves will make you feel like a flower child, plus the strappy detail adds a touch of sultriness.

Get the SheIn Women's V Neck Long Bell Sleeve Top for $27 at Amazon!

This Bell Sleeve Top

SweatyRocks Women's Adjustable Bell Sleeve Top Amazon

Bell sleeves — need we say more? We also love the flattering ruching in front that lets you control how high or low the hem dips.

Get the SweatyRocks Women's Adjustable Bell Sleeve Top for $27 at Amazon!

These Funky Printed Pants

Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Print Pants Nordstrom

The '70s were all about bright, show-stopping prints, and these pants totally fit the bill! The looser silhouette is also very reminiscent of the era, so they score points all around.

Get the Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Print Pants for $79 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Cutout Bodysuit

AFRM Rosa Wrap Halter Bodysuit Nordstrom

This bright floral print is totally '70s, and the touch of skin is oh-so-sophisticated!

Get the AFRM Rosa Wrap Halter Bodysuit (originally $58) on sale for $35 at Nordstrom!

This Flowy Mini Dress

Farm Rio Pineapple Garden Colorblock Linen Blend Off the Shoulder Dress Nordstrom

This is another example of a loud print that makes a splash! Its patchwork-like pattern is what summer fashion dreams are made of.

Get the Farm Rio Pineapple Garden Colorblock Linen Blend Off the Shoulder Dress for $195 at Nordstrom!

This Halter Bodysuit

Open Edit Wrap Neck Halter Bodysuit Nordstrom

Hello, Studio 54 chic! This garment is just as trendy today as it was back then.

Get the Open Edit Wrap Neck Halter Bodysuit for $39 at Nordstrom!

This Crochet Cover-Up

CUPSHE Women's Crochet Cover Up Amazon

This may be the ultimate cover-up for the summer! It will look great over swimsuits, but you can also layer it over crops or tank tops.

Get the CUPSHE Women's Crochet Cover Up for $25 at Amazon!

These Classic Clogs

Steve Madden Klicky Clog Amazon

Clogs were big back in the day, and we're crushing on this upgraded version! The overall design stays true to the footwear's roots, but the gold touches make them feel a bit more modern.

Get the Steve Madden Klicky Clog for $62 on Amazon!

These Platform Slides

Sam Edelman Livi Platform Slide Sandal Nordstrom

Elevate your silhouette without the discomfort of heels with these platforms! You can team these shoes with everything from dresses to pants.

Get the Sam Edelman Livi Platform Slide Sandal for $140 at Nordstrom!

