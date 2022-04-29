ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

12 Retro ’70s-Inspired Pieces We’re Bringing With Us Into Summer

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the summer rolls around, our aesthetic shifts to reference '70s fashion! The era was all about carefree style, comfort and expressing yourself through bold pieces — and that's exactly the vibe we want to nail this year.

Thanks in part to music festivals, the style is everywhere these days. If this iconic decade of fashion is inspirational to you, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to get you sorted. Check them out below and prepare to feel like a '70s goddess!

These Ultra-Wide Leg Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyJQO_0fO6SHqA00
BISUAL Bell Bottom Pants Amazon

This roundup would not be complete with a pair of exaggerated bell bottoms! This cut is not only a '70s staple, but it's also seriously flattering for tons of different body types.

See it!

Get the BISUAL Bell Bottom Pants for $37 at Amazon!

This Groovy Dress

Topshop Occasion Asymmetric Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Dress Nordstrom

We could picture this dress on the set of any '70s flick. We adore the colors and the flower print is divine!

See it!

Get the Topshop Occasion Asymmetric Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Dress for $93 at Nordstrom!

This Bright Crochet Crop Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lLg4_0fO6SHqA00
Zempertoopa Women’s Y2K Crochet Crop Top Amazon

Crochet was all over the place during this era, and we dig this different take on that trend. The cropped length keeps it modern, but the colors and the striped pattern make the throwback effect strong!

See it!

Get the Zempertoopa Women’s Y2K Crochet Crop Top for $27 at Amazon!

This Strappy Wrap Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0k65_0fO6SHqA00
SheIn Women's V Neck Long Bell Sleeve Top Amazon

The vintage tops in the '70s were as dramatic as the bottoms! These bell sleeves will make you feel like a flower child, plus the strappy detail adds a touch of sultriness.

See it!

Get the SheIn Women's V Neck Long Bell Sleeve Top for $27 at Amazon!

This Bell Sleeve Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yd3US_0fO6SHqA00
SweatyRocks Women's Adjustable Bell Sleeve Top Amazon

Bell sleeves — need we say more? We also love the flattering ruching in front that lets you control how high or low the hem dips.

See it!

Get the SweatyRocks Women's Adjustable Bell Sleeve Top for $27 at Amazon!

These Funky Printed Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tc8ti_0fO6SHqA00
Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Print Pants Nordstrom

The '70s were all about bright, show-stopping prints, and these pants totally fit the bill! The looser silhouette is also very reminiscent of the era, so they score points all around.

See it!

Get the Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Print Pants for $79 at Nordstrom!

This Floral Cutout Bodysuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Hl8B_0fO6SHqA00
AFRM Rosa Wrap Halter Bodysuit Nordstrom

This bright floral print is totally '70s, and the touch of skin is oh-so-sophisticated!

See it!

Get the AFRM Rosa Wrap Halter Bodysuit (originally $58) on sale for $35 at Nordstrom!

This Flowy Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHenY_0fO6SHqA00
Farm Rio Pineapple Garden Colorblock Linen Blend Off the Shoulder Dress Nordstrom

This is another example of a loud print that makes a splash! Its patchwork-like pattern is what summer fashion dreams are made of.

See it!

Get the Farm Rio Pineapple Garden Colorblock Linen Blend Off the Shoulder Dress for $195 at Nordstrom!

This Halter Bodysuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzBiV_0fO6SHqA00
Open Edit Wrap Neck Halter Bodysuit Nordstrom

Hello, Studio 54 chic! This garment is just as trendy today as it was back then.

See it!

Get the Open Edit Wrap Neck Halter Bodysuit for $39 at Nordstrom!

This Crochet Cover-Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEpnN_0fO6SHqA00
CUPSHE Women's Crochet Cover Up Amazon

This may be the ultimate cover-up for the summer! It will look great over swimsuits, but you can also layer it over crops or tank tops.

See it!

Get the CUPSHE Women's Crochet Cover Up for $25 at Amazon!

These Classic Clogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CACUF_0fO6SHqA00
Steve Madden Klicky Clog Amazon

Clogs were big back in the day, and we're crushing on this upgraded version! The overall design stays true to the footwear's roots, but the gold touches make them feel a bit more modern.

See it!

Get the Steve Madden Klicky Clog for $62 on Amazon!

These Platform Slides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2nW5_0fO6SHqA00
Sam Edelman Livi Platform Slide Sandal Nordstrom

Elevate your silhouette without the discomfort of heels with these platforms! You can team these shoes with everything from dresses to pants.

See it!

Get the Sam Edelman Livi Platform Slide Sandal for $140 at Nordstrom!

This Asymmetrical Midi Skirt Is the Ultimate Spring Fashion Statement — On Sale!

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Wrap Dress#Nordstrom
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 4, Adorably Helps Her Mom Get Ready for Met Gala 2022

Mom's night out! Kylie Jenner attended the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2, nearly two months after welcoming her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but daughter Stormi stole the show during her prep. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wore a white, bridal-inspired gown on her way to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Relive Blake Lively’s Best Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Photos

Embodying the theme! Through the years, Blake Lively has consistently slayed the annual Met Gala red carpet no matter the motif. The Betty Buzz entrepreneur first attended the annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City back in 2008. To celebrate the Costume Institute’s “Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy” theme, Lively turned […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

128K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy