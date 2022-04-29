Plastic Rhino Recall Tool

The Web3 space is a new and emerging concept in the technology industry. Despite its recent rise in popularity, the lack of sources for high-quality information about it has left many people unsure about what it entails. What does web3 mean? Who are these Metaverse guys? The explosive interest in this exciting field has been lost on mainstream news outlets who may lean toward one side of the other, trying to strike up a debate to keep their readership interested. That doesn’t stop fake news from circulating either. The more we read fear-mongering clickbait articles, the more unsure we become of what to believe when it comes to this emerging industry. That’s where UNFT News comes in.

