Mental Health

Long Term Anti-Depressant Use Doesn’t Always Mean Better Quality of Life

By Lo Styx
 2 days ago
Antidepressants are one of the primary treatments for depression. A new study suggests that antidepressants don't improve quality of life in the longterm. Experts recommend that antidepressants be used in tandem with other interventions like therapy or lifestyle changes to see. According to the National Institute of Mental Health,...

Dina
1d ago

It means that now you gotta get a bandaid for every side effect that med gives you. No Thanks! Got a dog, no more Severe Depressive Disorder after 45 years of sadness. No antidepressants or mood stabilizers for this girl EVER AGAIN & NEVER will I trust another Doctor to have my best interest in mind.

Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

