As Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, comes to a close, many Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr with their friends and family. The festival closes out Ramadan and brings entire communities together for feasts and potlucks. But regardless of what size the gathering is, there's a safe bet that they will all include ma'amoul – the traditional semolina cookies that are often stuffed with dates or a nut mixture. Many Arab Muslims spend the entire last week of Ramadan making these holiday delights.

