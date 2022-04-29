ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after being hit by train near Cheddington in Buckinghamshire

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after being hit by a train in Buckinghamshire. Emergency services were called to the track near Cheddington Railway Station at around 6pm on Thursday, April 28. Nothing could be done to...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 1

