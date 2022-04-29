AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Mexico

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Mexico with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New Mexico

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Los Alamos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%

Canva

#32. Eddy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lea County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#30. Santa Fe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#29. De Baca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico

turtix // Shutterstock

#28. Sandoval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#27. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bernalillo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 29,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Guadalupe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Valencia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in New Mexico

Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rio Arriba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#22. Chaves County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,790

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Taos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Curry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Torrance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

You may also like: Recipes from New Mexico

Canva

#18. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Roosevelt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#16. Otero County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

David Langford // Shutterstock

#15. Doña Ana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colfax County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hidalgo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#12. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Canva

#10. Socorro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#9. San Miguel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in New Mexico

Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Catron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Canva

#7. Cibola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harding County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mora County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Quay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New Mexico

psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sierra County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#2. McKinley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.6%

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Luna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%