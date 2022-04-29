ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Mexico

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0fO6Ni0w00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in New Mexico

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New Mexico with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0fO6Ni0w00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#33. Los Alamos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0fO6Ni0w00
Canva

#32. Eddy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0fO6Ni0w00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lea County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0fO6Ni0w00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#30. Santa Fe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0fO6Ni0w00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#29. De Baca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0fO6Ni0w00
turtix // Shutterstock

#28. Sandoval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QaeZ_0fO6Ni0w00
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#27. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0fO6Ni0w00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bernalillo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 29,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV93_0fO6Ni0w00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Guadalupe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0fO6Ni0w00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Valencia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0fO6Ni0w00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rio Arriba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0fO6Ni0w00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#22. Chaves County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0fO6Ni0w00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Taos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0fO6Ni0w00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Curry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0fO6Ni0w00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Torrance County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

You may also like: Recipes from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O7A_0fO6Ni0w00
Canva

#18. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Yx_0fO6Ni0w00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Roosevelt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOg_0fO6Ni0w00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#16. Otero County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0fO6Ni0w00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#15. Doña Ana County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNU8T_0fO6Ni0w00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colfax County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH0L7_0fO6Ni0w00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hidalgo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQUXE_0fO6Ni0w00
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#12. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw0WV_0fO6Ni0w00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0fO6Ni0w00
Canva

#10. Socorro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGwgQ_0fO6Ni0w00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#9. San Miguel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0fO6Ni0w00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Catron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0fO6Ni0w00
Canva

#7. Cibola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0fO6Ni0w00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harding County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LstRq_0fO6Ni0w00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mora County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0fO6Ni0w00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Quay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhy2H_0fO6Ni0w00
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sierra County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQmrO_0fO6Ni0w00
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#2. McKinley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.6%

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Luna County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands of Americans can get up to $600 a year under little-known food program – are you eligible?

HUNDREDS of thousands of seniors qualify for monthly shipments of nutritious food through a little-known government program. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to supplement the diets of elder Americans below a certain income threshold. The program is administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and benefits 760,634...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Wikimedia Commons#Department Of Agriculture#New Mexico Food#Feeding America#Fpl
KOMO News

Study: Washington state ranks 7th in country for healthcare, United States 24th worldwide

WASHINGTON STATE — New research from Social Security Office Near Me found Washington state ranks seventh in the country for healthcare. Social Security Office Near Me — which, according to its website, provides "clear and practical information to our readers to answer every question they have about Social Security, Medicare, aging, and retirement" — ranked all 50 states using healthcare spending, number of hospitals per million residents, LPI score and physicians per 10,000 residents as criteria.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Fentanyl an increasing barrier to New Jersey battling its opioid crisis

Something isn’t working. The opioid crisis, on paper, should be a Trenton policy success story. In the past decade, the Legislature passed dozens of bills aiming to expand access to treatment, education, and life-saving drugs like naloxone, and fundamentally alter how many drug crimes are prosecuted. Most passed with bipartisan support. Hundreds of millions of […] The post Fentanyl an increasing barrier to New Jersey battling its opioid crisis appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy