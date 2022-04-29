ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Best styling gel

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to start styling your hair or you’re looking for a way to make your hair more manageable, styling gel can help you. Some gels use natural ingredients that add extra nourishment to your hair. Others, such as the...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

The Brand Behind the Shampoo Shoppers Say ‘Saved’ Their Thinning Hair Is Having a Massive Sale

What's better than a shampoo that strengthens thin hair, infuses it with shine, and prevents breakage? A shampoo that strengthens thin hair, infuses it with shine, and prevents breakage that's on major sale. Klorane, the French botanical-powered haircare brand, is having a sitewide sale in honor of Earth Day that starts today and ends April 25 . Stock up on all your hair-care essentials for 20 percent off using the code EARTHDAY. Oui oui!
HAIR CARE
SELF

The 17 Best Body Oils for Dry, Dull, or Dehydrated Skin

Body lotion is a bathroom staple, but for some reason, body oil doesn’t get the same treatment. The best body oils maximize all the great benefits of your favorite hydrating lotion, sealing in the moisture that lotions provide to give you the supple, soft skin of your dry skin dreams. Oils are occlusive agents, meaning that they create a hydrophobic barrier between your skin and the outside world, which helps lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and prevent transepidermal moisture loss. Anyone who has spent time lathering their body with lotion only for their skin to feel dry and tight shortly after might benefit from the occlusive powers of body oil.
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

22 Awesome Wolf Cuts for Medium-Length Hair

A medium-length wolf cut is a fusion of classic shag and mullet to create a trendier haircut. The cut sits around the shoulders for versatility, allowing women to wear various styles. Layers in this chop result in significant changes. The cut’s perimeter looks sharper, and it can highlight stronger details...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Gel#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Long Hair#Hair Styling#Bestreviews
WWD

The 15 Best Body Butters to Hydrate and Restore Dry Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re plagued with dry skin, it can feel like no amount of body lotions or creams are ever moisturizing enough. And you’re not imagining things — many hydrating products can just simply sit on the surface of skin, rarely getting absorbed to repair dryness. But that’s where body butters save the day. These rich, ultra-concentrated creams can resolve a plethora of concerns, from cracked skin to achy muscles to reducing the appearance...
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Everything to Know Before Getting a Hair Gloss

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. A hair-gloss treatment is your ticket to shiny, "liquid" hair. Hair glosses can be...
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Mousse, Gel, Serum, or Leave-in Conditioner: Which Product Should You Apply After You Wash Your Hair?

Hair wash routines can be pretty standard: Shampoo, condition, and repeat the next time your strands need a refresh. And while your in-shower routine likely always looks like this (barring the sporadic pre-wash hair mask, that is), what happens after you step out of the shower is often a completely different story. There are a number of after-wash hair products on the market, from mousse and gel to serum and leave-in conditioner, that are specifically designed to work on damp strands. Given all of these options, however, it can be challenging to know which formula is right for you. Ahead, experts explain how every leave-in product works and share which formula is best suited for your hair type.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KRQE News 13

Best full-coverage concealer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When your inner beauty radiates, it needs no help from cosmetics to make you feel beautiful. Sometimes, though, blemishes and under-eye circles could use a little assistance, especially when you want to look your best for an important meeting or event. If this happens, a full-coverage concealer can help.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

Katini Skin Is the Buzzy Luxury Beauty Brand Taking Facial Oil to the Next Level—And It Sold Out Almost Immediately

Growing up, Katini Yamaoka would sit by her grandmother's vanity and watch her apply rice extract, Tsubaki oil, and sea algae to her immaculate skin. "She would go through each ingredient and be like, 'One day you'll learn to use these. And you'll continue to keep the beautiful skin that you have.' And that really stuck with me," says Yamaoka. With that in mind, she launched a skin-care brand that combines potent plant ingredients from the cultures that shape her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Stylists Say These Better-for-Hair Steam Flat Irons Will Protect Your Strands and Cut Down on Styling Time

No matter what type of hot tool you use or how much heat protectant you slather on, straightening and curling your hair inevitably causes damage. But for those of us who love changing up our hair with heat, we're in a constant battle to make our routines as healthy as possible. One way to do that is to use a steam flat iron, which uses moisture to help silk out your strands, explains Tippi Shorter, a L’Oréal Professionnel artist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

This Ingredient Zens Your Skin Out, Fights Acne, and Brightens—All in One Swipe

I'll admit before I became a beauty editor, mushrooms were the last thing I thought I would incorporate into my skincare routine. Now, armed with the knowledge of what this organic powerhouse can do, I now consider it a nonnegotiable ingredient. Mushrooms are a well-known immunity-boosting and stress-reducing adaptogen, but many types of them also deliver serious brightening and hydrating benefits to the skin. So yeah, it's good for your body, inside and out.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 17 Best Hair Masks to Strengthen, Hydrate, and Repair

No matter your hair type, one thing's for sure: We could all benefit from a nourishing hair mask. Daily styling, excessive heat, environmental stressors, and changing up your hair color definitely take their toll, and a hair mask (or even a deep conditioner) is one way to give your stressed-out hair some TLC.
HAIR CARE
In Style

The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Eyeliner is a makeup bag staple for a reason: that seemingly simple line traced around your eyes makes a statement. Heck, the use of eyeliner dates as far back as 10,000 BC across Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt where that statement read, the thicker the lines, the higher your status. Thankfully, in today's modern world, finding a quality eyeliner doesn't require a high standing status—or a splurge for that matter. One stroll down the drugstore aisles will reveal dozens of eyeliner options to meet the needs of beauty professionals and first-time liners alike; many of which have also lined the eyes of celebrities like Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, and Sofia Vergara.
MAKEUP
Allure

Here's Proof That Bob Haircuts Aren't Just for Straight Hair

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For so many of us, our default image of a bob is a blunt, straight style, very much in the image of Vidal Sassoon's sleekly coiffed models of the 1960s. And as with a lot of haircuts that seem shaped with blown-out hair in mind, it can feel like an above-the-shoulder-bob isn't an easy look to pull off. But as hairstylist Joseph Maine proves in a new Allure Skinfluencer video, curls look incredible in this classic style when you (and your stylist) follow a few key tips.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Lip Scrubs For Dry Lips

If your dry lips have you layering on lip balm for what feels like the fiftieth time in one day, it's time to rethink your plan of attack. While it may sound counterintuitive, an exfoliating lip scrub can help moisturize your lips and smooth away flaky skin, giving you an opportunity to start fresh. But just like you want to avoid too-harsh exfoliants for your face and body, the best lip scrubs for dry lips use gentle physical exfoliants to smooth and buff your lips without causing irritation. Fine sugar crystals (like the kind you put in your coffee) are the most common exfoliating ingredient you’ll find in most lip scrubs. You'll also want to be sure to choose a scrub that contains nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, jojoba seed oil, and vitamin E — this way, your lips won’t be left feeling dry after you’ve scrubbed all the dead skin away.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Cleansing Oils and Oil-Based Cleansers for a Counterintuitive Clean

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Depending on your skin type and skincare routine, you’ve probably seen and tried a lot of different kinds of facial cleansers over the years. If you haven’t considered the best cleansing oils, then you haven’t tried them all. But before we dive into the best cleansing oils and oil cleansers, we wanted to run through the basics in terms of how cleansing oils work with the help of Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified cosmetic...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy