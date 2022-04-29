ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

04/28/2022 - Person Shot at 2444 Forest Park Rd SE

On Thursday April 28, 2022, at around 10:50pm officers were dispatched to 2444 Forest Park Rd SE on...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 542-Coos County

On April 23, 2022 at approximately 2:50 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 542 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford F250, operated by Derek Ellis (41) of Powers, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway and continued down a 40ft embankment with Ellis being ejected. Speed is being investigated as the leading factor in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police are investigate a shooting Saturday night that left behind damage to a vehicle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)  Columbia Police were called to the scene on Alpine Ridge Drive and Panorama Lane Saturday around 10:50 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots. At the scene, officers found evidence confirming shots had been fired in the 5000 block of Alpine Ridge Drive. During the investigation, officers found one vehicle had been struck The post Columbia Police are investigate a shooting Saturday night that left behind damage to a vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS Boston

Red Jacket Resort In North Conway, NH Did Not Have Sprinklers In Wing Destroyed By Fire

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire will be closed until further notice after a fire ripped through the popular hotel on Saturday. North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said Sunday that the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Preece did say the flames burned for roughly 12 hours, and firefighters needed until 2 a.m. to put the fire out. Preece said one of the reasons the fire lasted so long was there were no sprinklers in south wing of the building, which was built in the 1970s before sprinklers were required. The...
CONWAY, MA

