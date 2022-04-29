ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Violent crash near Days Inn injures woman

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER TWP -- A young woman was ejected from her four-door Kia in a violent single-car crash during rush hour Friday morning. Sgt. Robert Murphy of the Butler Township police said...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 1

explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Claysburg Man found passed out at Burger King with meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Claysburg man is behind bars after he was found passed out at a Burger King with meth, police said. Roaring Spring Police Department found Garrett Weyandt, 38, passed out in his tan Chevy Suburban at the Spring Plaza Burger King in Roaring Spring borough around 11 p.m on Tuesday, according […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Jefferson County gas thief

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the hunt for a gas thief(s) they say drilled a hole in a company work truck and stole the gas in the middle of the night. According to state police, Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township called about the theft happening overnight April 23 into […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Michigan man arrested after stolen car runs stop sign in Pine

A Michigan man was arrested in Pine following a traffic stop after police learned that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from a used car dealer in Cleveland. Derek Arlie Peaters, 49, of Flint, Mich., was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property in connection with the April 23 incident, according to court records.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Alleged flasher arrested after getting pepper sprayed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent flashing incident. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Edward Arnold Beightol, 58, of Centerville in connection with the April 9 flashing incident. According to PSP, Beightol’s arrest also was for a similar incident on June 27, 2021. Beightol was charged with two counts of […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

