Heavenly Soul

Humble Pie is as Pacific Northwest as it gets: the plates are compostable, the ingredients are locally-sourced, and the patio is loaded with picnic tables under string lights and catty-corner to a chicken coop whose eggs will end up on your arugula pie. It’s an experience to eat pizza and drink natural Pinot Grigio while listening to ambient clucking, but it totally works. Also important: the pizzas are excellent. Get the margherita with fresh mozzarella if you’re feeling classic, and the “whole hog” (prosciutto, bacon, pulled pork, tomato sauce, mozzarella) if you're feeling ravenous. Vegetarians, don’t let that scare you away—there are great options for you too, like the smoked eggplant pie.
Comments / 0