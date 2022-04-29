ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The relationship of muscular endurance and coordination and dexterity with behavioral and neuroelectric indices of attention in preschool children

By Shih-Chun Kao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study investigated the associations of non-aerobic fitness (NAF) and motor competence (MC) with attention in 4"“6Â year-old preschoolers. The allocation of attentional resources and speed of stimulus categorization were examined using the amplitude and latency of P3 of event-related potentials respectively, while cortical activation related to general attention and task-specific...

Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postural control during turn on the light task assisted by functional electrical stimulation in post stroke subjects

Postural control mechanisms have a determinant role in reaching tasks and are typically impaired in post-stroke patients. Functional electrical stimulation (FES) has been demonstrated to be a promising therapy for improving upper limb (UL) function. However, according to our knowledge, no study has evaluated FES influence on postural control. This study aims to evaluate the influence of FES UL assistance, during turning on the light task, in the related postural control mechanisms. An observational study involving ten post-stroke subjects with UL dysfunction was performed. Early and anticipatory postural adjustments (EPAs and APAs, respectively), the weight shift, the center of pressure and the center of mass (CoM) displacement were analyzed during the turning on the light task with and without the FES assistance. FES parameters were adjusted to improve UL function according to a consensus between physiotherapists' and patients' perspectives. The ANOVA repeated measures, Paired sample t and McNemar tests were used to compare postural control between the assisted and non-assisted conditions. When the task was assisted by FES, the number of participants that presented APAs increased (p"‰="‰0.031). UL FES assistance during turning on the light task can improve postural control in neurological patients with UL impairments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Strength training alters the tissue fatty acids profile and slightly improves the thermogenic pathway in the adipose tissue of obese mice

Obesity is a disease characterized by the exacerbated increase of adipose tissue. A possible way to decrease the harmful effects of excessive adipose tissue is to increase the thermogenesis process, to the greater energy expenditure generated by the increase in heat in the body. In adipose tissue, the thermogenesis process is the result of an increase in mitochondrial work, having as substrate H+ ions, and which is related to the increased activity of UCP1. Evidence shows that stress is responsible for increasing the greater induction of UCP1 expression via Î²-adrenergic receptors. It is known that physical exercise is an important implement for sympathetic stimulation promoting communication between norepinephrine/epinephrine with membrane receptors. Thus, the present study investigates the influence of short-term strength training (STST) on fatty acid composition, lipolysis, lipogenesis, and browning processes in the subcutaneous adipose tissue (sWAT) of obese mice. For this, Swiss mice were divided into three groups: lean control, obesity sedentary, and obese strength training (OBexT). Obese animals were fed a high-fat diet for 14 weeks. Trained obese animals were submitted to 7 days of strength exercise. It was demonstrated that STST sessions were able to reduce fasting glycemia. In the sWAT, the STST was able to decrease the levels of the long-chain fatty acids profile, saturated fatty acid, and palmitic fatty acid (C16:0). Moreover, it was showed that STST did not increase protein levels responsible for lipolysis, the ATGL, ABHD5, pPLIN1, and pHSL. On the other hand, the exercise protocol decreased the expression of the lipogenic enzyme SCD1. Finally, our study demonstrated that the STST increased browning process-related genes such as PGC-1Î±, PRDM16, and UCP1 in the sWAT. Interestingly, all these biomolecular mechanisms have been observed independently of changes in body weight. Therefore, it is concluded that short-term strength exercise can be an effective strategy to initiate morphological changes in sWAT.
WORKOUTS
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
DRINKS
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
biospace.com

Collaborative Study Sheds Light on Underlying Lipid Mechanisms in MS

The pharma industry has been aflame with potential treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) in recent years, reflecting the overwhelming need to expand patient options. A Journal of Neuroinflammation article describes how the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) takes aim at MS from a new direction that reduces inflammation at the cellular level. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Montreal and the Universidad de La República in Uruguay.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Our commitment to rigorous, constructive and inclusive peer review

At Nature Reviews Nephrology, we believe that peer review should be a rigorous, constructive and inclusive process. We are working to meet this aim through several initiatives. Peer review is often described as the 'gold standard' for evaluating scientific papers. Done well, the review process improves manuscripts and acts as...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Correction: Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04552-y published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. Most unfortunately, after the publication of their manuscript, the authors noticed that Fig. 1B and D, Fig. 3D and H were incorrect. In Fig. 1B and D, the labels on the x-axis were correct, but graphs themselves of Fig. 1B and D were inversely displayed. Only graphs themselves moved -all axis titles and p values bars were in correct places. In Fig. 3D, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of THP-1Î¦ in Fig. 3E. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3D In Fig. 3H, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of SK-MEL-2. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3H, THP-1 MÎ¦ panel. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of their paper. The corrected figures can be found below. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sensorimotor inhibition during emotional processing

Visual processing of emotional stimuli has been shown to engage complex cortical and subcortical networks, but it is still unclear how it affects sensorimotor integration processes. To fill this gap, here, we used a TMS protocol named short-latency afferent inhibition (SAI), capturing sensorimotor interactions, while healthy participants were observing emotional body language (EBL) and International Affective Picture System (IAPS) stimuli. Participants were presented with emotional (fear- and happiness-related) or non-emotional (neutral) EBL and IAPS stimuli while SAI was tested at 120Â ms and 300Â ms after pictures presentation. At the earlier time point (120Â ms), we found that fear-related EBL and IAPS stimuli selectively enhanced SAI as indexed by the greater inhibitory effect of somatosensory afferents on motor excitability. Larger early SAI enhancement was associated with lower scores at the Behavioural Inhibition Scale (BIS). At the later time point (300Â ms), we found a generalized SAI decrease for all kind of stimuli (fear, happiness or neutral). Because the SAI index reflects integrative activity of cholinergic sensorimotor circuits, our findings suggest greater sensitivity of such circuits during early (120Â ms) processing of threat-related information. Moreover, the correlation with BIS score may suggest increased attention and sensory vigilance in participants with greater anxiety-related dispositions. In conclusion, the results of this study show that sensorimotor inhibition is rapidly enhanced while processing threatening stimuli and that SAI protocol might be a valuable option in evaluating emotional-motor interactions in physiological and pathological conditions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Incidence and criteria used in the diagnosis of hospital-acquired malnutrition in adults: a systematic review and pooled incidence analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Despite advances in identifying malnutrition at hospital admission, decline in nutritional status of well-nourished patients can be overlooked. The aim of this systematic review was to investigate the incidence of hospital-acquired malnutrition (HAM), diagnostic criteria and health-related outcomes. PubMed, CINAHL, Embase and Cochrane Library were searched up to July 2021. Studies were included if changes in nutritional status was assessed with a validated nutrition assessment tool in acute and subacute adult (â‰¥18 yrs) hospitalised patients. A random-effects method was used to pool the incidence proportion of HAM in prospective studies. The certainty of evidence was appraised using the Grading of Recommendation Assessment, Development and Evaluation system. We identified 12 observational cohort studies (10 prospective and 2 retrospective), involving 35,324 participants from acute (9 studies) and subacute settings (3 studies). Retrospective studies reported a lower incidence of HAM (<1.4%) than prospective studies (acute: 9"“38%; subacute: 0"“7%). The pooled incidence of HAM in acute care was 25.9% (95% confidence interval (CI): 17.3"“34.6). Diagnostic criteria varied, with use of different nutrition assessment tools and timeframes for assessment (retrospective studies: >14 days; prospective studies: â‰¥7 days). Nutritional decline is probably associated with longer length of stay and higher 6-month readmission (moderate certainty of evidence) and may be association with higher complications and infections (low certainty of evidence). The higher incidence of HAM in the acute setting, where nutritional assessments are conducted prospectively, highlights the need for consensus regarding diagnostic criteria and further studies to understand the impact of HAM.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Neuronal activity drives pathway-specific depolarization of peripheral astrocyte processes

Astrocytes are glial cells that interact with neuronal synapses via their distal processes, where they remove glutamate and potassium (K+) from the extracellular space following neuronal activity. Astrocyte clearance of both glutamate and K+ is voltage dependent, but astrocyte membrane potential (Vm) is thought to be largely invariant. As a result, these voltage dependencies have not been considered relevant to astrocyte function. Using genetically encoded voltage indicators to enable the measurement of Vm at peripheral astrocyte processes (PAPs) in mice, we report large, rapid, focal and pathway-specific depolarizations in PAPs during neuronal activity. These activity-dependent astrocyte depolarizations are driven by action potential-mediated presynaptic K+ efflux and electrogenic glutamate transporters. We find that PAP depolarization inhibits astrocyte glutamate clearance during neuronal activity, enhancing neuronal activation by glutamate. This represents a novel class of subcellular astrocyte membrane dynamics and a new form of astrocyte"“neuron interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vertically optimized phase separation with improved exciton diffusion enables efficient organic solar cells with thick active layers

The development of organic solar cells (OSCs) with thick active layers is of crucial importance for the roll-to-roll printing of large-area solar panels. Unfortunately, increasing the active layer thickness usually results in a significant reduction in efficiency. Herein, we fabricated efficient thick-film OSCs with an active layer consisting of oneÂ polymerÂ donorÂ andÂ two non-fullerene acceptors. The two acceptors were found to possess enlarged exciton diffusion length in the mixed phase, which is beneficial to exciton generation and dissociation. Additionally, layer by layer approach was employed to optimize the vertical phase separation. Benefiting from the synergetic effects of enlarged exciton diffusion length and graded vertical phase separation, an efficiency of 17.31% (certified value of 16.9%) is obtained for the 300"‰nm-thick OSC, with a short-circuit current density of 28.36"‰mA cmâˆ’2, and a high fill factor of 73.0%. Moreover, the device with an active layer thickness of 500"‰nm also shows an efficiency of 15.21%. This work provides valuable insights into the fabrication of OSCs with thick active layers.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Formation of thyroid hormone revealed by a cryo-EM structure of native bovine thyroglobulin

Thyroid hormones are essential regulators of metabolism, development, and growth. They are formed from pairs of iodinated tyrosine residues within the precursor thyroglobulin (TG), a 660-kDa homodimer of the thyroid gland, by an oxidative coupling reaction. Tyrosine pairs that give rise to thyroid hormones have been assigned within the structure of human TG, but the process of hormone formation is poorly understood. Here we report a ~3.3-Ã… cryo-EM structure of native bovine TG with nascent thyroid hormone formed at one of the predicted hormonogenic sites. Local structural rearrangements provide insight into mechanisms underlying thyroid hormone formation and stabilization.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A cost-effective alkaline polysulfide-air redox flow battery enabled by a dual-membrane cell architecture

With the rapid development of renewable energy harvesting technologies, there is a significant demand for long-duration energy storage technologies that can be deployed at grid scale. In this regard, polysulfide-air redox flow batteries demonstrated great potential. However, the crossover of polysulfide is one significant challenge. Here, we report a stable and cost-effective alkaline-based hybrid polysulfide-air redox flow battery where a dual-membrane-structured flow cell design mitigates the sulfur crossover issue. Moreover, combining manganese/carbon catalysed air electrodes with sulfidised Ni foam polysulfide electrodes, the redox flow battery achieves a maximum power density of 5.8 mW cmâˆ’2 at 50% state of charge and 55"‰Â°C. An average round-trip energy efficiency of 40% is also achieved over 80 cycles at 1 mA cmâˆ’2. Based on the performance reported, techno-economic analyses suggested that energy and power costs of about 2.5 US$/kWh and 1600 US$/kW, respectively, has be achieved for this type of alkaline polysulfide-air redox flow battery, with significant scope for further reduction.
INDUSTRY

