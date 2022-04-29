ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

How the White House Correspondents Dinner Broke the Democratic Party

By Meredith Shiner
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZB0o_0fO6DLh500

Click here to read the full article.

When I was a political reporter in Washington, I used to loathe the White House Correspondents Dinner. I hated how it portrayed Beltway journalism as a game. How it reduced the project of government accountability to performative antagonism practiced daily by reporters in White House press briefings — a performance exposed annually at a dinner where the most powerful people in the world would rub elbows and yuck it up about funny “inside jokes” like George W. Bush’s bungling of the Iraq War and the media’s culpability in helping him do it.

Maybe because I was a reporter at the time, I always considered the dinner’s rottenness from the perspective of the relationship between the media and politicians, lamenting that images from the Washington Hilton of the press mingling with administration officials in black tie undercut the public’s faith in an independent media.

But the further away I’ve gotten from the experience — and the faster our republic has tumbled toward oblivion — the more I’ve considered how the dinner contributed in other, significant ways to the brokenness of our current political moment: The dinner highlights the laughable disconnect between the people in Washington with the power to do something (the dinner attendees) and the rest of us mere mortals (people largely not watching the dinner at home on C-SPAN).

The presidency of Barack Obama transformed the Democratic Party in ways many pundits already have explored ad nauseum, from a revolution in data analytics to Obama’s creation of an entire political infrastructure outside of the Democratic National Committee. Yet, the White House Correspondents Dinner, now that it’s back from its hiatus in the two years we acknowledged the ongoing pandemic as real, is also a reminder of perhaps Obama’s worst contribution to modern politics: the marriage between actual Hollywood and the “Hollywood for ugly people” known as Washington.

When the A-List came to Washington and started treating formerly anonymous staffers as personalities on their level, it was an Icarus moment that transformed the possibility of what government service could do for any one individual staffer, as opposed to what service should do for the country.

Celebrities being interested in Obama brought Hollywood to Washington in a way Washington had never seen previously, at least not without the barrier of a glass screen and the opening bars of The West Wing credits. It allowed political operatives who always saw the natural outgrowth of the their careers as cashing out on K Street to think differently about what politics could do for them as sentient, individual brands with Twitter accounts and proximity to celebrity instead of just power.

In the Obama years, the White House Correspondents Dinner transformed and exploded, driven by an increased interest from culturally cool famous people in a president they considered to be cool, also. Celebrities flocked to Washington for the last weekend in April: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore, Eva Longoria, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, most of the cast of Saturday Night Live , top fashion designers, and any number of other people who thought for a brief moment that being attached to politics gave them capital in their own celebrity circles. (The stream of stars jet-setting to the Beltway for dinner festivities only slowed at the end of Obama’s second term because the D.C. set could not stop literally and shamelessly pawing at them. )

But to truly understand what allowed one weekend of cocktail parties and brunches to change Washington, you also have to remember the dynamics of 2009: Twitter was exploding as a tool for individual staffers who once were largely anonymous to build their own voices and followings, a generation of young Democratic staffers drunk on Aaron Sorkin thought The West Wing could be real life and that they somehow could be Rob Lowe. With the energy and technocratic sleekness of the Obama machine, they saw themselves as glamorous characters on a TV show instead of cogs in a bureaucracy, and then the White House Correspondents Dinner came along, and they met their heroes.

If this seems cynical to you, consider that current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went on Rob Lowe’s podcast to tell the actor that bingeing the Emmy-winning political series, and his character specifically, was “inspiring” and “really brought me back to politics.” And then ask yourself who any of that is for.

Without the Obama-era White House Correspondents dinner, there is no Psaki on Lowe’s podcast. There are no staged-at-the-White House Annie Leibovitz portraits of Psaki in Vogue Magazine , seven months after the attempted insurrection at the Capitol in which white nationalists tried to block her from stepping foot in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the first place. She’s not fighting with Fox News’s Peter Doocy for the Twitter likes. And there are no ongoing negotiations for her to reportedly host her own television show on MSNBC, all while she’s still representing the federal government on behalf of the president with the national media every day.

Without the Obama-era White House Correspondents Dinner, there likely is no multimillion-dollar, multi-channel Pod Bros empire . And there is likely no Time’s Up scandal in which former top Michelle Obama staffer Tina Tchen, who delighted in leveraging the organization to become personally close to its celebrity board of 71 A-List actresses , allows her devotion to power and influence to put disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ahead of the survivors the organization was supposed to protect.

And maybe without this cursed annual political-celebrity dinner, there wouldn’t have been a star-studded 60th-birthday party for Obama himself on Martha’s Vineyard in August 2021 , during a surge of a pandemic that is hurtling toward claiming a million American lives — a party that opened the door for Republicans to turn their misguided and bad-faith talking points about Democrats being hypocritical, coastal elites into something true for a night.

In short, the people clamoring for a return to the White House Correspondents Dinner as a “return to normal” are the people professionally trained to turn their proximity to power into personal power for themselves, and who now see a legitimate avenue to profit off pseudo-celebrity gained through politics as a spectacle. The years of 2009 to 2016 opened the door to more than what was previously possible.

When Spotify and HBO deals are the end goal for public service, what does that say about the motives of those who should be on the front lines for the fight for democracy? I’m not arguing that the traditional revolving door for public officials between lobbying and government is good. It’s not! But the incentives for a person in government who wants to cash out the old-fashioned way is to spend years in government, understand how it works, and be well-connected within it. The incentives for a person in government who wants a podcast deal is to tweet a lot and hope enough people smash that retweet button to become a Blue Checkmark.

Of course, it also should be noted that former president and current threat to democracy Donald Trump has alleged that his attendance at the dinner in 2011 — and Obama’s joke about him during his set — helped fuel the hate fire for his own White House run. Nothing about the grossness of this one weekend of cocktail parties or Democrats wanting to be cool by association invalidates the much more significant grossness of how media and celebrity normalized Trump, helped him attain power, and profited off keeping him there.

But the question here is of expectations and who we should expect better from. If at a time of great peril for democracy, you can’t expect more from the corporate media and you can’t expect more from the Republican party, it would be nice to feel as if Democrats cared more about protecting the franchise and holding those who want to undermine our elections accountable than having J-Lo sing at Inauguration two weeks after the Capitol was attacked.

The only silver lining is that if the republic as we know ends soon, so, too, will the White House Correspondents Dinner. And no one’s “Spotted” shout-out in the Politico Playbook will save them then.

Meredith Shiner is a writer and communications consultant based in Chicago. She covered national politics and Congress in Washington from 2009-16.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to appear in court on Friday. The media will be there, too, and she’s furious about it. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled earlier this week that an effort to disqualify the conspiracy theorist from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 can proceed. The group who filed the challenge, Free Speech for People, is alleging that Greene is in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that if someone took an oath to defend the Constitution and then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Annie Leibovitz
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Democratic Party#The Washington Hilton#C Span
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Iraq
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy