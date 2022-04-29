ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU Police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Trinity Velazquez
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WVLA ) — “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has been issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department, he said Thursday.

Hardy, a native of Livingston Parish, Louisiana, said the warrant concerned a “sensitive” allegation, but he did not provide further details.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” Hardy wrote on social media. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

An official at LSU confirmed an active investigation but declined to provide additional information.

Family releases new music from ‘AGT’ star Nightbirde

Hardy, 21, appeared on the 17th season of “American Idol” in 2019 and went on to win the competition. He was also a contestant on the show’s previous season but didn’t make it to the finals.

