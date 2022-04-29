SEC baseball records, standings following April 28 contests

Sophomore linebacker Aaron Willis has entered the NCAA transfer portal. “I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Willis announced on Friday. “Three years of eligibility left.”. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Willis appeared in eight games for the Vols in 2021. He totaled one tackle and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Once again, Tennessee erased a 4-2 deficit, but this time Auburn got in done in crunch time. Bobby Pierce cranked a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth to send the Tigers to the eventual 8-6 defeat. Auburn's eight runs were...
A two-out, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning sparked No. 19 Auburn to an 8-6 win Saturday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. And that wasn’t even the dramatic part. Bobby Peirce slugged a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Redmond Walsh to hand the...
Some families in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. They DESTROY THINGS! LOTS OF THINGS!. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful...
In the world of convenience stores, clearly "Buc-ees" is the KING. However, as a person that often travels to Virginia to see family, this is a pretty darn cool store. WAWA, the popular convenience chain is looking at Alabama cities, after announcing upcoming Panhandle locations. WAWA blows away anything I...
There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points per game (38.5 percent from three-point range) and was a First Team All-Ivy player last season, meaning he'll provide some much needed depth and experience in the Michigan backcourt in 2022. If Llewellyn does ultimately end up in Ann Arbor, he'll join a growing list of...
Last night’s NFL draft first round was packed with trades all across the board — including one for Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The newest member of the Eagles organization was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks in this year’s draft.
Michigan basketball received a commitment from a high-profile transfer on Friday with Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn pledging to the Wolverines. However, for weeks, it appeared that the maize and blue were going to be getting a different guard: Texas Tech’s Terrance Shannon Jr. Shannon committed to Illinois on Friday,...
Alabama football coach Nick Saban was involved in a car accident Friday but there were no injuries, a UA spokesperson confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News.
The incident happened in the Birmingham area, AL.com reported, but no reports were taken by the Jefferson County's Sherriff's office Friday that involved Saban.
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday.
Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots.
All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams.
Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati.
Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
The transfer portal giveth; the transfer portal taketh away. One day after Michigan basketball gained a key piece in the NCAA transfer portal, Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Wolverines are set to lose an already established key piece. Rumors had been circulating over the past 48 hours or so of...
Former Iowa State guard Aubrey Joens is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced via Twitter on Friday. Joens played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She started 15 games for the Cyclones last season, shooting 42 percent and averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.
After taking Liberty star Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans’ quarterback room became a bit crowded. The AFC South franchise released a veteran quarterback on Saturday night, as a result. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have released veteran quarterback...
Alabama coach Nick Saban was involved a minor car accident Friday afternoon in the Birmingham area, sources told AL.com. A UA spokesman said there were no injuries involved in the wreck. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had no record of the accident, indicating that neither Saban nor the other driver...
