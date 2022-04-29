ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

O-Zone: So good

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – A long, hectic night yielded major defensive additions. And maybe a new defensive identity. That was the Day 1 story for the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team first selecting University of Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker No. 1 overall then trading up for University of...

www.jaguars.com

