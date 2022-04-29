O-Zone: So good

April 29, 2022 - After trading out of the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the second round with the 33rd pick Friday night. World Wrestling Entertainment Global Ambassador, philanthropist and Tampa Bay resident Titus O’Neil will announce the team’s 60th overall pick, although it remains unclear if he will announce the first pick of the second round following last night’s trade. The Bucs swapped the 27th overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a second, fourth and sixth-round pick. While fans had to wait an extra day to see the latest additions to the team, Tampa Bay now has eight picks in this year’s draft. The draft resumes at 7 p.m. Friday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO