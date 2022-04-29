ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dierks Bentley headlining May 28 Legends Day Concert; venue changing to downtown Indy

By Matt Adams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qssBP_0fO663Wu00

INDIANAPOLIS – Dierks Bentley will headline this year’s Legends Day Concert, which is shifting gears to a downtown Indianapolis location for 2022.

The country star will be joined by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael. They will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park.

The Firestone Legends Day Concert had previously been held on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com . The first 500 fans to buy a lawn ticket will pay only $25.

Organizers said the new venue will allow fans to celebrate Legends Day and the 106 th Running of the Indianapolis 500 both downtown and at IMS. Legends Day will kick off at the track with the public drivers’ meeting and autograph sessions. The speedway will close its gates early on Saturday so fans can head downtown for the 500 Festival Parade and the Legends Day Concert.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

The Grand Ole Opry Is Going Back to the ’90s

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the country music of the 1990s with its upcoming "Opry Loves the '90s" experience. Kicking off May 16, the experience will toast to all the artists that made the '90s a standout decade for country music. The experience will include a special exhibition, which will feature stage wear and artifacts from Opry members including Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Parade#Downtown Indianapolis#Concert#Firestone#Ims#Speedway#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WJTV 12

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to Oxford homicide

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened early Friday morning on Saddle Creek Drive. Police said they received a call from a neighbor around 1:00 a.m. stating that they heard yelling and gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Greteva Frierson had been shot and […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Tips wanted on Mudbug Festival shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the parking lot left one person dead and at least five others injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there were several shooters, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy